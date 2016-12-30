logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

New US armored unit to begin rotation in Estonia in February

Grand opening of the US military-built infrastructure at Tapa Army Base. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. (mil.ee)
Today 11:42
Source: BNS
Category: News

A new company-sized armored unit of the US Army is to begin its rotation in Estonia in February; the contingent is a part of the US brigade to be stationed in Poland next year.

The US company-sized unit of the 173rd Airborne Brigade of the US Army currently stationed in Tapa is to leave Estonia in the second half of February, to be replaced by a company-sized unit of the 1st Battalion of the 69th Armor Regiment, spokespeople for the Estonian Defence Forces told BNS. The new unit is equipped with Abrams tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles.

Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, commanding general of the US Army Europe, said in mid-December that at the start of next year, 4,000 US soldiers are to arrive in Germany and will thereafter be sent to Poland.

Hodges said that the troops will arrive at the German port of Bremerhaven on Jan. 6 and will therafter immediately be deployed to Poland, the Baltic states and Romania. Their transfer will be timed and treated as a test of "how fast the force can move from port to field," he said.

"I'm confident in the very powerful signal, the message it will send that the US, along with the rest of NATO, is committed to deterrence," said Hodges.

At the NATO summit in Warsaw in early July, alliance members decided to station four multinational battalions of one thousand personnel each on the alliance's eastern flank. The battalion to be deployed to Poland will be led by the US, while the battalins to be deployed to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will bed led by the UK, Canada and Germany, respectively.

In addition, the US announced that an armored brigade otherwise based in Colorado will be stationed in Poland as well.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also
foto
Pevkur: Reform Party needs more internal debate and democracy
See also
foto
Gallery: Tartu students mark 97th anniversary of Estonian-language university
See also