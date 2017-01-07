logo
IRL chairman: 2016 a good year for party and country

The chairmen of the government parties at the signing of the coalition agreement: Margus Tsahkna (IRL), Jüri Ratas (Center), Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE). (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Today 17:01
Category: News

In an address to his fellow party members, Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) chairman and Minister of Defence Margus Tsahkna said that an era had ended in 2016, but that Estonia’s parties had proven that they are able to find common ground in critical moments.

“We made it our goal to put an end to political stagnation, and we managed,” Tsahkna wrote in his message.

In Tsahkna’s assessment, the United States’ presidential elections as well as the United Kingdom’s vote in favor of leaving the European Union showed that the beginning new era of political decisions was based on primitive conflicts that threaten to divide societies, and where there was little room left for reasoned debate.

“I’ve been asked what I consider to be the most important decision in Estonian politics in the past year. We have to acknowledge that an era has ended. Estonia got a new president and government, and we played an important role in it,” Tsahkna wrote. “The Estonian politicians and parties have been criticized a lot. At the same time, looking at what is happening in the world, our parties have shown the ability to find common ground in critical moments, make necessary changes, and give the state’s greatest challenges preference over petty interests.”

Tsahkna also pointed out that the party had brought its financial matters in order, paying off €1.1m in debt this year. The party was also gearing up to enter next year’s local elections in a strong position, Tsahkna added. 2016 had been a good year both for the party and for Estonia.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

