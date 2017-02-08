Gallery: X Games gold medalist Kelly Sildaru welcomed home at Tallinn airport

14-year-old slopestyle skier Kelly Sildaru was welcomed home to Estonia at Tallinn Airport during the early hours of Wednesday after earning a gold and a silver each at the 2017 X Games in Aspen, Colo.

Sildaru, a native of Tallinn who will be turning 15 this month, made history at this year's X Games by becoming the first X Games athlete younger than 15 to win the gold two years in a row after defending last year's win with a successful 92.33-point run on Sunday.

She also took silver in the Big Air competition on Saturday.