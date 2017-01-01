logo
Happy Christmas!

With Estonian holiday traditions in mind: Try not to eat too much... (Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR)
Today 07:00
Category: News

With an editorial staff of just two, ERR News is forced to slow down whenever the weekend or public holidays approach. We are taking Christmas Day off, and will be back on Dec. 26, when we will give you an overview of what happened in Estonia in the meantime.

And with the Baltic News Service shutting down their English desk for Christmas, we are doing the same — if only on Christmas Day. You will be able to catch up on what happened in the meantime on Monday, Dec. 26, when we come back online.

In the meantime, we would like to thank all our readers for checking in, for leaving comments, and for letting us have your feedback.

Until then, we wish you a very happy Christmas, and a good time with family and friends.

Editors: Aili Vahtla, Dario Cavegn

