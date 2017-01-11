logo
Technical defect forces Nordica’s Brussels flight to turn around

A Nordica jet at Tallinn Lennart Meri Airport. March 28, 2016. (Mihkel Maripuu/Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 09:12
Category: News

Nordica’s Tallinn-Brussels flight on Tuesday evening turned around shortly after take-off due to a defective indicator. Passengers were flown to their destination with a replacement plane that left 9:30 p.m.

Nordica’s head of marketing and communications, Piret Sauter, confirmed to news portal Delfi that the airline’s evening flight was turned around to land again in Tallinn after it became clear that an engine oil indicator didn’t work properly.

The plane was grounded for the time being to undergo technical checks. The passengers had not been in danger at any point, Sauter confirmed.

A replacement plane took the passengers to Brussels, leaving Tallinn at 9:30 p.m.

On Dec. 19 last year, Nordica flight LO 8177 had to turn around because of a technical defect as well. The plane was turned around and directed back to Tallinn.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Add new comment

