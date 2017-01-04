Shoppers evacuated from multiple Rimi supermarkets in Western and Eastern Estonia following bomb threats

A Rimi supermarket. Photo is illustrative. (Postimees/Scanpix)

On Wednesday afternoon, a bomb threat prompted Rimi supermarket locations in Pärnu, Kuressaare, Haapsalu and Jõhvi to be evacuated and searched.

At 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) was sent a bomb threat via email regarding the Rimi location in Jõhvi's Tsentraal Shopping Centre, Delfi news portal reported.

According to a spokesperson for the PPA's East Prefecture, the store had been searched and shoppers thereafter allowed to reenter the store by 5:55 p.m.

At approximately 4:20 p.m. on the same day, the PPA's North Prefecture was notified via email that there may be a bomb in Rimi. Which town's supermarket was not specified in the email, and so Rimi locations in Pärnu, Haapsalu and Kuressaare were searched. Police found nothing suspicious and shoppers were thereafter allowed to return to the stores.

A similar bomb threat was made via email regarding Prisma supermarkets on Dec. 23. Similarly, the exact location was not specified, which prompted police to take action at multiple locations across Estonia.