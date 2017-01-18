logo
Uppsala University to help fund continued study of Salme Viking find

Doctor of Archaeology Jüri Peets at the site of an archaeological dig which uncovered a Viking ship with human remains. (Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 11:49
Category: News

The investigation of an extraordinary archaeological Viking site uncovered in Saaremaa's Salme village has dragged due to lack of sufficient funding from the state, however Tallinn University and Sweden's Uppsala University hope to sign an agreement by the end of January regarding the financing of its continued investigation.

Two Viking ship burials discovered in Saaremaa's Salme village in 2008 and 2010 have been called one of the most important finds of recent decades, which may serve to shed some light on the history of Vikings in the Baltic Sea region, wrote daily Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian).

The ships unveiled even more priceless cargo when the human remains of dozens of Vikings were unearthed as well; wilder theories have even suggested that a Viking king may have been among them.

Investigation of the Salme Viking find has been very underfunded and progressed much more slowly than desired as a result.

Negotiations are now underway, however, regarding Tallinn and Uppsala Universities both helping to take on the costs of its continued investigation. The two Northern European universities hope to sign an agreement regarding the matter by the end of the month.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Add new comment

