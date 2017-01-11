Three possible scenarios for relocation of security sciences academy to Narva

Render of the planned new campus for the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences in Tallinn. (Estonian Academy of Security Sciences)

While the new government coalition agreement calls for the relocation of the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences (SKA) to Narva, according to Rector Katri Raik, current plans for the development of the academy’s Tallinn campus have yet to be abandoned.

Raik said on a Vikerraadio broadcast of "Uudis+" that there are currently three possible scenarios for the relocation of the national academy to Narva.

As described by the rector, the first scenario, or "Large Narva," would mean that the academy would relocate in greater part to Narva, with the only academy complex to remain located outside of the Northeastern Estonian city being the one located in Lääne-Viru County’s Väike-Maarja Municipality where rescue workers are trained. In this scenario, approximately 850 cadets would head to Narva to study and 200 jobs would be created.

According to the "Medium Narva" scenario, the units of the SKA currently located in Tallinn would relocate to Narva, while the academy complexes located in Väike-Maarja and Paikuse Municipality, located just outside of Pärnu, would continue to operate at their current locations. This scenario would take 700 cadets and 150 employees to Narva. "The big issue with this scenario is that it would fragment the SKA’s activity," Raik noted.

The "Small Narva" scenario would involve the strengthening of current activity in Narva, including the establishment of a campus in the northeastern city that would include accommodations as well as some training and classrooms.

Full relocation of academy to Narva most costly scenario

According to Raik, the most expensive of these three scenarios would be the Large Narva project, which would require finding an additional 35 million euros for the building of a large enough complex in the city. Fixed costs would increase by 3-5 million euros annually with either the Large or Medium Narva scenario, which would cut into police pay raises three to five percent, a decision factor which the rector highlighted as a serious one.

The increase in fixed costs would come from benefits offered to cadets and employees alike in order to attract them into relocating to Narva, she explained.

According to a questionnaire conducted among SKA employees, just 15 percent would consider relocating to Narva.

If the decision is made to indeed relocate the academy there, according to Raik the relocation would follow in four or five years.

Construction of the new campus currently being built for the academy on Kase Street in the capital of Tallinn has not been halted in relation to the relocation plans outlined in the new government coalition agreement.

"Development at Kase Street is currently continuing as there is no clear decision [regarding the relocation]," Raik stated.