Prime minister: County governments to be abolished

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center). (Siim Lõvi/ERR)

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) announced that the government had decided to abolish the country governments. Considering the current municipal mergers, and the massive reduction of the number of local governments they would bring, the county governments were no longer needed.

The government had decided to give up the system of county governments. Their tasks would be passed on to the municipalities, and to state institutions.

“This in no case means that the competence to make decisions will be concentrated in Tallinn, because the local level will still have to play a key role,” Ratas said, adding that they had also decided to take part of the state’s institutions to the different counties.

The aim was to come up with a sustainable model of local government, where the state and the municipalities’ rights and obligations were regulated by means of clear agreements, Ratas said. The municipalities’ decision-making competence should be extended, and every local government given the means to offer the best possible public service.

The prime minister stressed that such a sustainable model was only possible with clear agreements that defined how life in Estonia was regulated between the state and local governments. “For this, it is necessary to substantially change the legislative base,” Ratas said, adding that this could reasonably include giving local governments the power to collect taxes.

The ongoing implementation of the Administrative Reform Act will reshape Estonia’s territorial division and drastically reduce the number of its municipalities. The act, which was contested, but with just a single exception found to be constitutional by the Supreme Court’s decision of Dec. 20 this year, calls for a reduction in the number of municipalities by merging them with their neighbors.