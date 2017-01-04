logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Prime minister: County governments to be abolished

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center). (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Today 10:11
Category: News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) announced that the government had decided to abolish the country governments. Considering the current municipal mergers, and the massive reduction of the number of local governments they would bring, the county governments were no longer needed.

The government had decided to give up the system of county governments. Their tasks would be passed on to the municipalities, and to state institutions.

“This in no case means that the competence to make decisions will be concentrated in Tallinn, because the local level will still have to play a key role,” Ratas said, adding that they had also decided to take part of the state’s institutions to the different counties.

The aim was to come up with a sustainable model of local government, where the state and the municipalities’ rights and obligations were regulated by means of clear agreements, Ratas said. The municipalities’ decision-making competence should be extended, and every local government given the means to offer the best possible public service.

The prime minister stressed that such a sustainable model was only possible with clear agreements that defined how life in Estonia was regulated between the state and local governments. “For this, it is necessary to substantially change the legislative base,” Ratas said, adding that this could reasonably include giving local governments the power to collect taxes.

The ongoing implementation of the Administrative Reform Act will reshape Estonia’s territorial division and drastically reduce the number of its municipalities. The act, which was contested, but with just a single exception found to be constitutional by the Supreme Court’s decision of Dec. 20 this year, calls for a reduction in the number of municipalities by merging them with their neighbors.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also
foto
Pevkur: Reform Party needs more internal debate and democracy
See also
foto
Gallery: Tartu students mark 97th anniversary of Estonian-language university
See also