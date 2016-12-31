logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Reform Party looking to justice chancellor to defend six months’ notice rule

Chairman of the Reform Party's parliamentary group, Kristen Michal. (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Today 13:32
Source: BNS
Category: News

President Kersti Kaljulaid signed the government’s tax package into law on Friday, stating that she expected Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise to analyze the law. The Reform Party, whose 0.5% social tax cut was taken out of the bill, said on Friday that they expected the same.

According to former minister of economic affairs and infrastructure Kristen Michal, the opposition Reform Party expects the chancellor to defend the principle that tax law changes have to be announced six months in advance. The coalition’s changes to the bill had come at very short notice.

The Reform Party’s parliamentary group had drawn attention to the fact on several occasions that just a few days allowed to lawmakers to familiarize with the extensive tax changes had not been sufficient, and that it was even less likely that taxpayers and entrepreneurs had been able acquaint themselves with what was to come during that time, Michal said.

Alongside the opposition parties and business associations, both the president and the chancellor have pointed out the weaknesses of the arguments behind the rush to pass the tax package, and its betrayal of legitimate expectations, Michal added.

The president had said on Friday that she was counting on Madise, who was in a position to question the law’s provisions one by one, he said. The party expected Madise to protect the six-month rule.

The Riigikogu passed the government’s tax package on Dec. 20 after a debate that had been prolonged by the opposition’s introduction of some 150 change proposals to the bill, each one of which needed to be voted on. Reform filibustered the final vote by asking for a ten-minute break before the treatment of each proposal, which led to a marathon session of parliament.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also
foto
Pevkur: Reform Party needs more internal debate and democracy
See also
foto
Gallery: Tartu students mark 97th anniversary of Estonian-language university
See also