IT minister to become member of government security committee

Cyber safety. Photo is illustrative. (Lee Jae-Won/Reuters/Scanpix)
Yesterday 12:07
Source: BNS
Category: News

The Estonian government is set to discuss on Thursday adding the Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology to the official composition of the government's security committee.

According to the cover letter accompanying the bill, the development of the state's telecommunications and information systems is a field connected to national defense, thus it is necessary that the minister whose area of responsibility it is would be a member of the security committee, spokespeople for the government said.

Another reason behind this is that a cyber security council works under the committee which is led by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications whose task is to assist with cooperation between authorities in the cyber field, including developing state information systems.

The government's security committee coordinates national defense and the activities of security institutions. It is headed by the Prime Minister and its members are ministers whose areas of responsibility are connected to national defense: the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Defence, the Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of the Interior as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

