logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Allied jets to conduct test flights, flyovers in Estonian airspace starting Tuesday

A Eurofighter Typhoon of the German Air Force. (Marcel Wenk/Luftwaffe)
Today 08:48
Category: News

Beginning Tuesday, Eurofighter Typhoons of the German Air Force based at Ämari Air Base will be conducting scheduled test flights, including low-altitude flyovers, in Estonian airspace this week.

The German jets will fly in Estonian airspace at altitudes no lower than 152 meters, or just under 500 feet, and preferably away from populated areas.

NATO member states, including all three Baltic States, allocate specific areas of their respective airspace for use for air force drills and exercises, inlcuding low-altitude flyovers. Low-altitude flyovers in Estonia are conducted in collaboration with the Estonian Civil Aviation Administration (CIAA) and Air Traffic Services.

According to a North Atlantic Council decision, allied air forces have contributed to the aerial defense of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on a rotational basis since the three Baltic States joined the alliance on March 29, 2004.

The Baltic Air Policing mission makes up a part of the NATO Integrated Air Defence System (NATINADS) and is also part of the alliance's Smart Defence concept of cooperation in the maintenance of NATO's military capabilities necessary to undertake its core tasks as agreed upon in NATO's Strategic Concept.

Together with the French Air Force, whose Mirage 2000 fighter jets are based at Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania, the German Air Force took over the air policing mission on Aug. 31 of this year.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also
foto
Pevkur: Reform Party needs more internal debate and democracy
See also
foto
Gallery: Tartu students mark 97th anniversary of Estonian-language university
See also