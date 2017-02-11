logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck

Dario Cavegn (Image: Jacques-Alain Finkeltroc)
Today 10:42
Category: Opinion

Those most closely involved in the Ermamaa case don’t need arguments; all they have to do is insinuate that the Estonian public are petty, envious, and have a personal problem with Toomas Hendrik Ilves, and not really with the involvement of the Office of the President in obscure business dealings, writes ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.

Enterprise Estonia’s new CEO, Sille Talvet-Unt, said on ETV’s "Ringvaade" talk show earlier this week that Toomas Hendrik Ilves had not been given preferential treatment, as he had been the president and a similar decision would have been made in the case of someone else in the same situation.

This is a sentence that needs some digesting first. Because it does two things. First of all, it assumes that all of the public outrage and all of the negative reactions in the Ermamaa case have been directed against the person of Toomas Hendrik Ilves. Not the situation, not the case, not the involvement of the highest office in the land — just his person.

And second, it states with depressing clarity that apparently it is perfectly obvious that yes, anyone else would have been treated the same way — so long as they had been the president.

That what took place in the case of OÜ Ermamaa was in at least some way improper is a point almost everyone seems to agree with by now. The question is just in the nature of the impropriety. Some may prefer to see it as morally reprehensible, an abuse of position, an attempt at protecting a high ranking official and superior, or simply a lousy job done as far as Enterprise Estonia is concerned.

But what is simply stunning is the total absence of the realization among those most closely involved that what happened represents a serious problem for the integrity of the office of the Estonian president.

Former Enterprise Estonia CEO Maria Alajõe said in her most recent interview with ERR’s radio news that she was never alone at the top, and that she could never be seen as ultimately responsible for what went on in Enterprise Estonia while she was in charge in 2012. This is grade-A buck-passing.

First the consultants handled it, then the lawyers, she explained. The lawyers then made their recommendations, and drafted the decisions to be signed. And they were signed, by Alajõe, as the "management member involved in the tourism department" — though, as she points out, explicitly not as the fund’s chief executive.

Which is really rather funny, seeing as Alajõe was literally the only member of Enterprise Estonia’s top management level at the time. There was no one else ultimately responsible. Still, judging by her own words, responsibility was not part of the job description.

Going back to the narrative that all of the backlash against the former president is exclusively personal and nothing of it in any way reasonable, what we’re looking at is the single most convenient defense anyone involved could ever dream of.

According to Schopenhauer, "A last trick is to become personal, insulting, rude, as soon as you perceive that your opponent has the upper hand, and that you are going to come off worst." In dealing with the Estonian public, those responsible in the Ermamaa case as well as their defenders have inverted this principle: by accusing them of being nothing more than personal, insulting, and rude, they don’t even need to bother finding arguments.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment
  • foto
    Ermamaa: The fine art of passing the buck
    10:42

    Those most closely involved in the Ermamaa case don’t need arguments; all they have to do is insinuate that the Estonian public are petty, envious, and have a personal problem with Toomas Hendrik Ilves, and not really with the involvement of the Office of the President in obscure business dealings, writes ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.

  • foto
    Alo Lõhmus: The restless Tartu peace treaty
    02.02

    While the signing of the Treaty of Tartu between Estonia and Soviet Russia in 1920 was widely marked at least publicly as cause for celebation, one contemporary newspaper expressed skepticism regarding the treaty with a leading article that proved to be prophetic about the occupation of Estonia that would follow in just 20 years. Columnist Alo Lõhmus finds that the message contained in the article rings just as true in 2017, 97 years after the signing of the treaty.

  • foto
    Jaak Madison: Current citizenship policy is the backbone to national independence
    30.01

    Since the formation of the new government, meaning beginning last November, more changes have taken place violating national fundamental principles than during any other government, writes MP Jaak Madison (EKRE) in his opinion piece.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Estonia needs hands-on approach to promote foreign trade
    17.01

    Talking about foreign trade, there are no simple solutions, which is what makes it an unpopular topic with politicians. All the while, Estonia needs an active minister that could work in just that particular area, former minister of trade and entrepreneurship and current Reform Party MP Anne Sulling writes.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Hannes Rumm on the yet-unseen reconciliation in the Reform Party
    16.01

    The events of Friday’s meeting of the Reform Party leadership, in which the new chairman Hanno Pevkur switched out party secretary general Reimo Nebokat and director of the regional development division Kalev Lillo following a 7:6 vote, showed that the the party remained polarized, found Hannes Rumm, one of the hosts of Sunday's Vikerraadio broadcast "Samost ja Rumm."

  • foto
    Imbi Paju: Can our shared culture manage to save the world?
    14.01

    As the media is dominated by headlines which stir up memories of political threats, torture, deporations and escapes from years of occupation in the Baltics, Estonian author and filmmaker Imbi Paju considers whether culture is enough to keep man's basic instict for destruction in check.

  • foto
    Rain Kooli: Calling fake news 'alternative media' like calling outhouse 'alternative restaurant'
    10.01

    When talking about "alternative" or counter media, one must distinguish between fake news, the producers of which are at least self-aware, and partisan media, which rejects anything not fitting their worldview as biased or outright false, ERR Opinion editor Rain Kooli writes in his opinion piece.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Reform Party needs to make a number of changes
    06.01

    Estonian society is expecting changes from the Reform Party, including a return to liberal values and losing the attitude that the party is infallible and alone fit to govern the state. Should Saturday’s general assembly produce a result reflecting steps in this direction, this year in politics can be counted as off to a good start, Center Party board member Raimond Kaljulaid writes in an opinion piece published by daily Õhtuleht.

  • foto
    Alo Lõhmus: Administrative reform and the accuracy of the population registry
    05.01

    The disappearance of local governments from the Estonian map is a radical but no doubt effective motivator for registering one’s actual place of residence in the country's population register. Thus there is reason to hope that, regardless of how the population itself is doing at the moment, the country can get at least the population register into model order, Alo Lõhmus finds in his opinion piece.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Security sciences academy in Narva would work against prejudices
    04.01

    Moving the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences to Ida-Viru County would contribute to local development. It would also work against the prejudice Estonians hold against the area, and improve the quality of state institutions, the Justice Ministry’s deputy secretary general for the Prison Department, Priit Kama, wrote in an opinion piece in daily Postimees.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Pevkur can become chairman of Reform only if able to mobilize less active party members
    2016

    Michal had the current inner circle of the party on his side. Pevkur needed to mobilize party members that were much less active in order to win, political commentators Hannes Rumm and Anvar Samost said on Sunday. In addition, he couldn’t bring up the pary’s 2012 financing scandal and Michal’s involvement in it, as it might cost him additional support.

  • foto
    Peeter Helme: What kind of conservatism does Estonia need?
    2016

    Estonia needs a unifying conservatism. In a society in which left-wing and liberal forces are taking advantage of people’s various understandings of nationalism, immigration, same-sex unions, gender roles or family models, nothing unifying can come from anywhere but the conservative wing, writes ERR editor Peeter Helme in his opinion piece.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Open Enterprise Estonia’s consultation services and assessments to competition
    2016

    Enterprise Estonia handed out advice to companies, and assessed whether or not they should receive public support, without being economically accountable, lawyer Taivo Ruus wrote in a Postimees opinion piece on Monday. This needed to change, and these activities delegated to professionals.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: The Reform Party’s new role
    2016

    After 17 years in government, Reform needed to find to a new role, and instead of being the manager of the Estonian state become a debater. How the party would get used to its new position, no longer able to dictate the political agenda, remained to be seen, said political scientist Mari-Liis Jakobson in a comment on Vikerraadio on Friday.

  • foto
    Andrus Karnau: Minister of Rural Affairs likely to be replaced
    2016

    Speaking on Sunday’s Raadio 2 broadcast of "State of the Union," radio show host Andrus Karnau found that the scandal to break out last week involving Martin Repinski’s goat farm was likely to culminate on Monday in his replacement as a minister of the newly-installed Estonian government.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Baltic states on front line of new Cold War
    2016

    While the Baltic states would prefer full defensive capability, NATO is emphasizing its reinforcements’ function as a deterrent. The alliance would have to round off its military presence in the area with diplomacy, and political stability and dedication to liberal democratic values would play an important role maintaining the West’s solidarity, columnist Ahto Lobjakas wrote in an opinion piece published in daily Postimees.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Putting Rail Baltica in its strategic context
    2016

    In an opinion piece in daily Postimees, former EU commissioner Siim Kallas points out that Rail Baltica goes far beyond considerations of its route on Estonian soil, and the money the government will have to invest. On the contrary, there is a broader European meaning that includes considering the strategic situation of Estonia.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Dynasties and democracy don't go well together
    2016

    Speaking about the recent US presidential elections on Vikerraadio’s Sunday broadcast of "Samost and Rumm," hosts Anvar Samost and Hannes Rumm recognized that Donald Trump’s election win is being considered as the destruction of two political dynasties there, however democracy and dynasties don’t go well together anyway.

  • foto
    Opinion: Estonia’s lasting isolation
    2016

    The fact that too many foreign journalists do not understand the Estonian language, and that they have no access to the local political culture and its players, has distorted reports abroad of what happened this week, writes ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.

  • foto
    Alo Lõhmus: Left turns and ‘silent submission’
    2016

    The embarrassing conflation of the Reform Party’s self-image with the Estonian state is proof that it is high time they are sent into opposition, says journalist Alo Lõhmus.

  • foto
    Opinion: Getting rid of ruling party's privileges doesn't damage Estonia's reputation
    2016

    On Friday, the ministers of the Social Democrats (SDE) and the Pro Patra and Res Publica Union (IRL) began calling back Reform Party members from the boards of state-owned companies and funds. The Reform Party’s reaction was an announcement published on Sunday — a rather strange one, finds ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Ärma is more than just numbers
    2016

    Ärma Farm’s funding scandal was overshadowing the achievements of Toomas Hendrik Ilves’ presidency, including the fact that Estonia had benefited from state visits that Ilves hosted in Ärma, Prime Minister Taavi Rõivas (Reform) said to ERR on Thursday.

  • foto
    Benno Schirrmeister: Do Estonians dream of electric sheep?
    2016

    On a journalist exchange in Estonia, Benno Schirrmeister of Bremen’s TAZ is highly informed, yet a blank slate as far as a foreigner’s experience of Estonia is concerned. In his first op-ed about Tallinn, he spots something beyond IT that Estonia could advertise — but doesn’t.

  • foto
    Erkki Bahovski: Was 1940 approach better than modern journalism's 'war hysteria'?
    2016

    Linguist Urmas Sutrop has claimed that Estonian journalism is scaring people with the specter of war. Editor-in-Chief of monthly magazine Diplomaatia Erkki Bahovski, however, doesn’t agree.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Kremlin in danger of losing sense of reality
    2016

    According to Ingo Mannteufel, head of the Department for Russia and Europe at Deutsche Welle, there is a possibility of the Kremlin starting to believe its own propaganda, which could lead to dangerous decisions both domestically and internationally.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Estonia’s stagnating politics
    2016

    Estonia’s largest political parties had been going through the most serious crisis in their existence, and on top of that they had lost their most important function, namely to formulate a vision of the country’s future, daily Postimees wrote in its Friday editorial.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Putin exploiting power vacuum created by U.S. presidential elections
    2016

    According to director of Tallinn’s International Centre for Defence and Security and former ambassador to Russia, Jüri Luik, the increased tensions over the past few weeks between Russia and the West indicate Putin’s wish to exploit the ambiguous mood before the U.S. presidential elections as much as possible.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Time to return to discussing serious issues
    2016

    In a stinging opinion piece in published in the daily Eesti Päevaleht, member of the Riigikogu Eerik-Niiles Kross (Reform) condemned the Estonian media as well as the country’s elites for their obsession with what he sees as pointless topics, while disregarding the last few weeks’ unsettling developments concerning Russia.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Legally speaking, everything is proper
    2016

    After Toomas Hendrik Ilves’ decade in office, and after he promoted Estonia like no other president did before him, his legacy is now tainted by the fact that he seems to have gone for a substantial state grant in 2006 that he never put to use — and of which he will now pay back just a tenth.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Closer to Warsaw, farther away from Estonia
    2016

    In a recent opinion piece in daily Postimees, columnist Ahto Lobjakas wrote that one way to look at Rail Baltic was as a step towards the level other countries had already reached in terms of speed and comfort of their railway connections. The main weakness of this point of view was the fact that in Estonia, it lacked the necessary social context.

Latest News

Last 24 hours