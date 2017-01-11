logo
Opinion digest: Security sciences academy in Narva would work against prejudices

Opening ceremony at the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences in 2013. (Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 18:10
Category: Opinion

Moving the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences to Ida-Viru County would contribute to local development. It would also work against the prejudice Estonians hold against the area, and improve the quality of state institutions, the Justice Ministry’s deputy secretary general for the Prison Department, Priit Kama, wrote in an opinion piece in daily Postimees.

Ida-Viru County had been called a relic of Soviet industrialization. Narva, Kama wrote, was an urban anomaly, developed into a city for ideological reasons. Today the county depends on mining and the oil shale industry, but is affected by pollution as much as unemployment that increases with every closure of a factory or plant.

One of the main points frequently made about the area was that simple jobs should be taken here that wouldn’t require local workers to have a lot of skills, or a higher education, Kama explained. This, the theory goes, would then make it possible to hire all those that either did comparable work in their previous jobs, or a kind that required a skill that is no longer in demand.

But this wouldn’t solve the region’s problems, Kama argued. Simple jobs were typically not very well paid, so such a shift in Ida-Virumaa’s economy would only mean increasing the risk of poverty. A step away from skilled work in textile factories and mining companies towards simple industrial jobs would mean regress, not progress.

The diversification of employment opportunities could help, bringing new people to the area and keeping the young there. They were educated and stood a chance to get paid more. In short, developing Ida-Viru County specifically as a place for low-paid, low-skill jobs was dangerous both in terms of the social and economic situation as well as national security, Kama argues.

In terms of Estonia’s internal security, Ida-Virumaa had a special position as well. The cities of Narva and Sillamäe, where almost half of the county’s population live, are almost 100% Russian-speaking. Every third resident of the two cities is a Russian citizen, and doesn’t elect the Riigikogu, but the president of Russia. In 2012, 86% of Russian citizens living in Estonia supported Putin, compared to his 63% support across all of Russia, Kama wrote.

The gap between people of different backgrounds had become particularly evident during the high point of the Ukraine conflict, Kama wrote. Differences were also visible in matters like fighting heroin addiction by handing out methadone to addicts, which in Russia is illegal and seen as harmful by plenty of locals.

Though there was no immediate need to see the local people as a security threat, thanks to those differences they could be used as a means to interfere with Estonia’s internal matters, Kama opined. He also pointed out that despite popular opinion to the contrary, Russia wasn’t actually waging an information war against Estonia at the moment.

For the population to feel that they are benefitting from the advantages of living in Estonia, what would be needed are proper public services and a diverse labour market. This, according to Kama, would include high-paid jobs that demand substantial skills as well as a better command of the Estonian language.

An individual who does not speak sufficient Estonian, but has the necessary skills for a job that requires it, still couldn’t be hired. Plainly, the locals had had to live with a lower standard because of just that, Kama stated. Anyone interacting with the authorities or other public services couldn’t expect the same standard common elsewhere in the country. In other words, the locals had been let down by the state.

Medical personnel, law enforcement, teachers, and others who couldn’t read Estonian legal texts and were unable to keep up with changes in the rest of the country and training offered there couldn’t possibly offer services like they were available elsewhere in Estonia, Kama wrote.

Moving the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences (SKA) to Ida-Viru County would not only take the school’s personnel to that area, but also contribute by raising the importance of Estonian. Local authorities would benefit as well, as the school’s presence would work against their staffing issues, especially in law enforcement.

The experience of Viru Prison in Jõhvi showed that those cadets who spent time in Ida-Viru county made acquaintances and friends in the area, and they were more likely to return to work and live there permanently. With this, the academy would help fill those positions in local law enforcement and public service that otherwise would not be very popular with sufficiently skilled professionals.

The expectations of the newcomers to the area would be higher, they would demand the standard they had experienced elsewhere in Estonia, which would force the local state institutions to develop. This would be something all of the locals would profit from as well, Kama argued. Like this, surroundings would be created that top-level specialists educated elsewhere in the country could see themselves living in.

According to Kama, less than a quarter of the academy’s current students disagreed with moving the school. At the same time, of the students who had already spent several years at the academy, two thirds stated that they would not have signed up if at the time the academy had been in Ida-Viru County, which Kama argued showed that they were already prejudiced against the area.

A responsible state needed to do the necessary explanatory work to counteract this prejudice, independent from the question whether or not some of its institutions might be moved to Ida-Viru County, Kama wrote.

Due to the vocational nature of the academy, it would make little sense to base it on too many permanent positions. The security sector demanded ever new skills and methods, which again were a matter of practice, not theory. Instructors that didn’t want to move along to Narva could be placed elsewhere in security jobs, most likely in Tallinn and Harjumaa, where the academy is currently located.

It would then be in the responsibility of the state’s security services to identify and motivate people suitable for instructors’ positions, and to find a way of making such a step add to people’s careers. Also, while part-time work as an instructor at the academy was currently considered the automatic prerogative of officers working in and around Tallinn, in the future professionals in Ida-Viru County could be included, Kama argued.

There would be work worth about 70 full-time positions at the relocated academy, for which people would either have to move to Ida-Virumaa, or rotate in and out. This might seem like a very large number at first, but here it was worth remembering that Viru Prison in Jõhvi had been forced to hire from scratch, and today had some 200 staff who all had a higher education, Kama argued.

Not doing anything wasn’t an option, and writing statement after statement about how difficult the relocation of state institutions to the area would be a bad example for the next generation, Kama opined. Narva not integrated with the rest of the country could develop to become a real danger to Estonia’s security, while an integrated Narva, as the country’s third city after Tallinn and Tartu, could become a driving force in the area’s development.

To get there, the state’s institutions couldn’t go on repeating that Ida-Viru County was an important issue while never doing anything about the situation.

Priit Kama is the Ministry of Justice’s deputy secretary general responsible for the Prisons Department.

The original article appeared on the website of daily Postimees on Jan. 3, 2016 (link in Estonian).


  • foto
    Opinion digest: Security sciences academy in Narva would work against prejudices
    18:10

    Moving the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences to Ida-Viru County would contribute to local development. It would also work against the prejudice Estonians hold against the area, and improve the quality of state institutions, the Justice Ministry’s deputy secretary general for the Prison Department, Priit Kama, wrote in an opinion piece in daily Postimees.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Pevkur can become chairman of Reform only if able to mobilize less active party members
    19.12

    Michal had the current inner circle of the party on his side. Pevkur needed to mobilize party members that were much less active in order to win, political commentators Hannes Rumm and Anvar Samost said on Sunday. In addition, he couldn’t bring up the pary’s 2012 financing scandal and Michal’s involvement in it, as it might cost him additional support.

  • foto
    Peeter Helme: What kind of conservatism does Estonia need?
    15.12

    Estonia needs a unifying conservatism. In a society in which left-wing and liberal forces are taking advantage of people’s various understandings of nationalism, immigration, same-sex unions, gender roles or family models, nothing unifying can come from anywhere but the conservative wing, writes ERR editor Peeter Helme in his opinion piece.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Open Enterprise Estonia’s consultation services and assessments to competition
    2016

    Enterprise Estonia handed out advice to companies, and assessed whether or not they should receive public support, without being economically accountable, lawyer Taivo Ruus wrote in a Postimees opinion piece on Monday. This needed to change, and these activities delegated to professionals.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: The Reform Party’s new role
    2016

    After 17 years in government, Reform needed to find to a new role, and instead of being the manager of the Estonian state become a debater. How the party would get used to its new position, no longer able to dictate the political agenda, remained to be seen, said political scientist Mari-Liis Jakobson in a comment on Vikerraadio on Friday.

  • foto
    Andrus Karnau: Minister of Rural Affairs likely to be replaced
    2016

    Speaking on Sunday’s Raadio 2 broadcast of "State of the Union," radio show host Andrus Karnau found that the scandal to break out last week involving Martin Repinski’s goat farm was likely to culminate on Monday in his replacement as a minister of the newly-installed Estonian government.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Baltic states on front line of new Cold War
    2016

    While the Baltic states would prefer full defensive capability, NATO is emphasizing its reinforcements’ function as a deterrent. The alliance would have to round off its military presence in the area with diplomacy, and political stability and dedication to liberal democratic values would play an important role maintaining the West’s solidarity, columnist Ahto Lobjakas wrote in an opinion piece published in daily Postimees.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Putting Rail Baltica in its strategic context
    2016

    In an opinion piece in daily Postimees, former EU commissioner Siim Kallas points out that Rail Baltica goes far beyond considerations of its route on Estonian soil, and the money the government will have to invest. On the contrary, there is a broader European meaning that includes considering the strategic situation of Estonia.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Dynasties and democracy don't go well together
    2016

    Speaking about the recent US presidential elections on Vikerraadio’s Sunday broadcast of "Samost and Rumm," hosts Anvar Samost and Hannes Rumm recognized that Donald Trump’s election win is being considered as the destruction of two political dynasties there, however democracy and dynasties don’t go well together anyway.

  • foto
    Opinion: Estonia’s lasting isolation
    2016

    The fact that too many foreign journalists do not understand the Estonian language, and that they have no access to the local political culture and its players, has distorted reports abroad of what happened this week, writes ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.

  • foto
    Alo Lõhmus: Left turns and ‘silent submission’
    2016

    The embarrassing conflation of the Reform Party’s self-image with the Estonian state is proof that it is high time they are sent into opposition, says journalist Alo Lõhmus.

  • foto
    Opinion: Getting rid of ruling party's privileges doesn't damage Estonia's reputation
    2016

    On Friday, the ministers of the Social Democrats (SDE) and the Pro Patra and Res Publica Union (IRL) began calling back Reform Party members from the boards of state-owned companies and funds. The Reform Party’s reaction was an announcement published on Sunday — a rather strange one, finds ERR News editor Dario Cavegn.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Ärma is more than just numbers
    2016

    Ärma Farm’s funding scandal was overshadowing the achievements of Toomas Hendrik Ilves’ presidency, including the fact that Estonia had benefited from state visits that Ilves hosted in Ärma, Prime Minister Taavi Rõivas (Reform) said to ERR on Thursday.

  • foto
    Benno Schirrmeister: Do Estonians dream of electric sheep?
    2016

    On a journalist exchange in Estonia, Benno Schirrmeister of Bremen’s TAZ is highly informed, yet a blank slate as far as a foreigner’s experience of Estonia is concerned. In his first op-ed about Tallinn, he spots something beyond IT that Estonia could advertise — but doesn’t.

  • foto
    Erkki Bahovski: Was 1940 approach better than modern journalism's 'war hysteria'?
    2016

    Linguist Urmas Sutrop has claimed that Estonian journalism is scaring people with the specter of war. Editor-in-Chief of monthly magazine Diplomaatia Erkki Bahovski, however, doesn’t agree.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Kremlin in danger of losing sense of reality
    2016

    According to Ingo Mannteufel, head of the Department for Russia and Europe at Deutsche Welle, there is a possibility of the Kremlin starting to believe its own propaganda, which could lead to dangerous decisions both domestically and internationally.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Estonia’s stagnating politics
    2016

    Estonia’s largest political parties had been going through the most serious crisis in their existence, and on top of that they had lost their most important function, namely to formulate a vision of the country’s future, daily Postimees wrote in its Friday editorial.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Putin exploiting power vacuum created by U.S. presidential elections
    2016

    According to director of Tallinn’s International Centre for Defence and Security and former ambassador to Russia, Jüri Luik, the increased tensions over the past few weeks between Russia and the West indicate Putin’s wish to exploit the ambiguous mood before the U.S. presidential elections as much as possible.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Time to return to discussing serious issues
    2016

    In a stinging opinion piece in published in the daily Eesti Päevaleht, member of the Riigikogu Eerik-Niiles Kross (Reform) condemned the Estonian media as well as the country’s elites for their obsession with what he sees as pointless topics, while disregarding the last few weeks’ unsettling developments concerning Russia.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Legally speaking, everything is proper
    2016

    After Toomas Hendrik Ilves’ decade in office, and after he promoted Estonia like no other president did before him, his legacy is now tainted by the fact that he seems to have gone for a substantial state grant in 2006 that he never put to use — and of which he will now pay back just a tenth.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Closer to Warsaw, farther away from Estonia
    2016

    In a recent opinion piece in daily Postimees, columnist Ahto Lobjakas wrote that one way to look at Rail Baltic was as a step towards the level other countries had already reached in terms of speed and comfort of their railway connections. The main weakness of this point of view was the fact that in Estonia, it lacked the necessary social context.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Leadership change in Reform needed for potential coalition with Center Party
    2016

    For a potential future coalition with the Center Party, the Reform Party needed to change its leader as well, Social Democratic MP and chairman of the Riigikogu’s Foreign Affairs Committee Sven Mikser wrote in a comment on social media on Friday.

  • foto
    Matthew Crandall: President Ilves’ global impact
    2016

    The greatest accomplishment of President Toomas Hendrik Ilves is that he branded Estonia as a modern and innovative 21st century country, and brought it out of post-Soviet obscurity, writes Tallinn University’s Matthew Crandall.

  • foto
    The shackles of history and modern life in the fast lane: Estonia's experience in the migration crisis
    2016

    The uncertain public performances of Estonian politicians and poor explanatory work were to blame for a considerable increase in public distrust during the migration crisis, found ERR journalist Greete Palmiste, working in Bremen on an international journalists' exchange, in an opinion piece written for German publication taz.die Tageszeitung.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Kersti Kaljulaid on the concepts of ethical nationalism and confident Estonians
    2016

    On Friday, Aug. 12, Estonian representative to the European Court of Auditors Kersti Kaljulaid delivered a patriotic speech on the Postimees Stage at the 2016 Opinion Festival in Paide in which she expanded on two words and two respective ideas she found important for her country that were represented by the two letter Es in its native-language name Eesti: eetiline (ethical) and enesekindel (confident).

  • foto
    This mess we're in: Picking up the pieces after Saturday's elections
    2016

    From Saturday’s election fiasco to Tuesday’s sudden emergence of a likely cross-party candidate: ERR News editor Dario Cavegn makes an attempt at explaining Estonia’s seemingly chaotic quest to find its next president.

  • foto
    Opinion: The decline of Estonian as a language of science starts abroad
    2016

    The Estonian language as a language of science is only sustainable in those subject areas that offer undergraduate courses in Estonian, and with which students begin their university education, finds ERR science portal editor Marju Himma.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Current approach to reform won't help municipalities
    2016

    The Center Party’s presidential candidate, Mailis Reps, wrote in an opinion piece published in daily Postimees on Sunday that the Administrative Reform Act was a disappointment to Estonia’s municipalities, and that relations between local and central government were in a crisis.

  • foto
    Opinion: Jüri Nikolajev in response to the Ida-Viru secret memo
    2016

    Describing himself as "wearily spiteful" instead of angry, ERR's Narva correspondent Jüri Nikolajev responded to the top secret memo on Ida-Viru County that leaked recently, calling Estonians to figuratively not leave their property laying around if they did not want anyone else to take it for themselves.

  • foto
    Opinion digest: Sulev Vedler on the secret memo on Ida-Viru County
    2016

    In 2015, the Government Security Committee received a secret memo containing a dark assessment of the future of Ida-Viru County, Estonia's most northeastern and predominantly Russian-speaking county, which was compiled by Ilmar Raag, who worked as a strategic communicatins advisor at the Stenbock House at the time. Estonian journalist Sulev Vedler responded to the memo by compiling various reactions to issues it addressed.

