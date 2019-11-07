LIVE: Conference marking Berlin Wall 30th anniversary starts 1.00 p.m.

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
This weekend is the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
This weekend is the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Source: Barbara Klemm
Marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall this weekend, ERR is livestreaming events from a conference in Tallinn on Friday and Saturday, featuring speakers including politician in the former East Germany, Wolfgang Templin, as well as an introductory speech by former Estonian president, Toomas Hendrik Ilves.

 The live link is below, events start at 1.00 p.m. Estonian time.

As reported on ERR News, the conference is organized by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory (Eesti Mälu Instituut) and the Open Estonia Foundation, and features a panel of Estonian and international experts, with Dr. Anna Kaminsky, head of the  Federal Foundation for the Reappraisal of the SED‐Dictatorship in Eastern Germany, Wolfgang Templin, former politician from the democratic opposition in the former East Germany, Estonian economist and former government minister Raivo Vare, Filip Pazderski, senior policy analyst at the Democracy and Civil Society Program in Poland, Martin Noorkõiv civic activist and CEO of the Domus Dorpatensis Foundation and Merle Maigre, executive vice-president for government relations at CybExer Technologies.

Moderators are Evelyn Kaldoja, head of foreign news at daily Postimees, and Liisa Past of the State Office Security Coordination Bureau).

Both Friday and Saturday's discussions are be live-linked, with Friday's taking place in two consecutive sessions starting at 1.00 p.m. and finishing at 5 p.m., Estonian time. The discussions will be in English with simultaneous Estonian interpretation.

A discussion event on the Saturday, Nov. 9, features former Estonian president Toomas Hendrik Ilves and historian Professor Timothy Snyder of Yale University.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

