ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Rural affairs minister's advisor steps down ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Urmas Arumäe stepped down as advisor to rural affairs minister Mart Järvik following revelations he acted in his capacity as a lawyer against an organization which falls under the ministry's remit.
Urmas Arumäe stepped down as advisor to rural affairs minister Mart Järvik following revelations he acted in his capacity as a lawyer against an organization which falls under the ministry's remit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

An advisor to rural affairs minister Mart Järvik (EKRE) has resigned following a controversy over conflict of interest.

The advisor, Urmas Arumäe, wrote to the ministry and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) saying he would no longer be working as an advisor to Järvik, which he had been doing since May on a part-time basis.

After starting work for Järvik, Arumäe, a lawyer, reportedly continued to work on a case where he was defending eight people accused misappropriating EU funds from the Agricultural Registers and Information Board (PRIA), which falls under the rural affairs ministry's remit.

The prosecutor's office has also opened up a criminal investigation into the affair.

EKRE chair Mart Helme commended Arumäe for the decision and expressed his hope that the criminal case against him is unfounded, and that no conflict of interest is in fact detected.

"However, it is clear that in a situation where a politically motivated criminal case has been instituted against the adviser, the minister will not be able to carry out his work normally. I applaud Arumäe for his decision to withdraw from the counseling agreement," said Helme.

Mart Helme doubled down on his support for Järvik, who is also embroiled in controversy over when he first became aware of a Listeria outbreak traced to an Estonian fish processing planet which killed two people in the country, and several more Europe-wide.

"The Minister of Rural Affairs has done a very good job. The attacks against him must be taken as a sneaky information operation for the Reform Party and the Socialists," Helme said.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) said he planned to meet Järvik, who was in China when the Estonian media first reported the Arumäe criminal case and conflict of interest, on Monday, to discuss both controversies.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ekreurmas arumäemart järvikrural affairs ministry
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:28

Tallinn Zoo and Tallinn Botanical Gardens getting major redevelopments

16:50

Centre Party Tartu deputy mayor to leave at year end

16:41

Mart and Matin Helme: Rural affairs minister subject of coordinated attack

16:13

Operail nine-month net profit totals €7.5 million, turnover €55 million

15:44

Jüri Ratas to meet with rural affairs minister Monday

15:13

Rural affairs minister's advisor steps down

14:42

Postimees to pay former journalists' court-ordered libel damages

14:14

Defense minister rejects French President Macron's NATO 'brain dead' claims

13:44

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Nov. 8-14

12:56

Haapsalu cancels fireworks display after dog-owner fears

12:14

Interior minister wants to hike third country labor minimum wage

11:22

Opinion: It all began in Gdansk

10:40

Coop Pank submits application to list on Tallinn Stock Exchange

10:12

Linnahall redevelopment discussions moving forward

09:43

Weekend temperatures to warm up following week of wintry mix

08:57

Opposition wants EKRE minister resignation over conflict of interest

08:35

178 entries submitted to Eesti Laul 2020 song contest

07.11

Circuit court upholds ruling making journalists responsible in false claims

07.11

Social affairs minister: Limit second pillar voluntary withdrawals

07.11

What the papers say: Alcohol restrictions, exchange students, reed crowns

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: