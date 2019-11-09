A conference marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and organized by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory (Eesti Mälu Instituut) and the Open Estonia Foundation, continues Saturday, and features a discussion on the significance of that event both then and now, between former Estonian president Toomas Hendrik Ilves and historian Professor Timothy Snyder of Yale University.

ERR News is livestreaming the discussion, moderated by Heather Grabbe, Director of the Institute for European Policy at the Open Society Fund Foundation, from 4.30 p.m. Estonian time. The event can be viewed via the link below.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!