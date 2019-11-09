ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Toomas Hendrik Ilves is to speak at Saturday's conference marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Toomas Hendrik Ilves is to speak at Saturday's conference marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
A conference marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and organized by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory (Eesti Mälu Instituut) and the Open Estonia Foundation, continues Saturday, and features a discussion on the significance of that event both then and now, between former Estonian president Toomas Hendrik Ilves and historian Professor Timothy Snyder of Yale University.

ERR News is livestreaming the discussion, moderated by Heather Grabbe, Director of the Institute for European Policy at the Open Society Fund Foundation, from 4.30 p.m. Estonian time. The event can be viewed via the link below.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

