Arvi Karotam named 2019 Father of the Year

news

News
ERR
2019 Father of the Year Arvo Karotam.
2019 Father of the Year Arvo Karotam. Source: ERR
News

Father of two Arvi Karotam was named 2019 Father of the Year at a festive Father's Day celebration at Tallinn's Estonia Concert Hall on Sunday.

Karotam has been married to Ülle Karotamm for 42 years; the two have raised twin sons Marko and Tarmo together.

In addition to several other family traditions, father and sons have all sung in the Male Choir of the Estonian Academy of Sciences together for more than a decade.

Karotam has been an active promoter of Estonian male choir music, served as chairman of the Estonian Male Choirs Association from 2008-2016 and up until this March also served as municipal mayor of Anija. He has also previously been awarded the Aadu Luukas Mission Award as well as a Gustav Ernesaks Foundation scholarship.

Last year's Father of the Year title went to Einart Kask, father of 12.

A special Father's Day program, which will include President Kersti Kaljulaid's personal visit to Karotam's home, will be broadcast on ETV at 6:45 p.m. EET.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

father of the yearfather's dayarvi karotam
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

