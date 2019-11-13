ERR to livestream two-day integration conference from Thursday, 10.00 a.m.

A two-day international conference on integration organized by the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus) is to be livestreamed by ERR News.

Starting at 10.00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, and continuing on Friday, the conference, "Shared Language: Integration in Society through Multilingualism" brings together experts from Canada, Denmark, Germany, Latvia, Norway, the U.K. and the U.S., as well as Estonia, to focus on identity, education and labor market issues in the light of multilingualism and multiculturalism.

The event is in English with simultaneous interpretation into Estonian and Russian.

The full, two-day conference is introduced by culture minister Tõnis Lukas. The full program is here.

The event will be livestreamed on the link below. Day one's events run from 10.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. and on Friday, the livestream runs from 8.30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

