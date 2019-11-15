ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Survey: Estonians more secure than Latvians, Lithuanians ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Flags of the three Baltic States.
Flags of the three Baltic States. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

People's sense of security in all three Baltic States has improved in recent years, according to a recent survey, though overall security was strongest in Estonia, and weakest in Latvia.

The survey, conducted by ERGO insurance firm and Latvian research center SKDS assessed financial, workplace, healthy, personal and physical security, found that when compared with results from similar research in 2017, Estonians' sense of security had increased the most in some areas, notably in employment-related issues, ERR reports.

Of the three nations, the highest degree of financial and material security was reported in Estonia, with falling levels of concern over financial bars to education, rent or utility payment fears, and also property crimes.

Job security was stronger in Estonia, according to the survey, than the other two Baltic States. Thirty-eight percent of Estonian respondents said they feared being unable to get a new job should they lose their present on, compared with 45 percent in Lithuania and 46 percent in Latvia.

At the same time, Estonians seemed to be the most hypochondriac, according to the survey results, with more than half of respondents concerned about a lack of quality medical care, something which Dekla Uusma, head of life and health insurance at ERGO, said was justified, due to challenges in obtaining specialist medical care.

While a sense of national security had improved in all three countries since two years ago, this increase had been greatest in Lithuania, and smallest in Estonia, the survey found.

Fears around personal safety and being the victim of crime had fallen in both Estonia and Lithuania, but not in Latvia, according to the survey, though fears about weather events and possible power outages had increased in Estonia, following the recent storm of Oct. 26, which left tens of thousands of households without power.

The survey polled just over 1,000 people from each of the three Baltic States, in the 18-74 age group. It had been conducted before in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

baltic statessurveysestonian securitysense of security in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16.11

South Estonian forest owners still counting cost of October storms

16.11

Isamaa leader rejects pension reform potential constitutional challenge

16.11

Eesti Energia renewables subsidiary triples output on year to October

16.11

Police suspect large-scale timber theft on Hiiumaa

16.11

M.V.Wool presents action plan on Listeria elimination

16.11

Centre Party illegal donations appeal overruled

16.11

Bus drivers encourage pedestrians to wear reflectors this winter

16.11

50 reservists taking part in infantry training

16.11

Reform Party leader files death threat report with police

16.11

Finance minister: Money laundering Nordic banks' responsibility

16.11

Gallery: Tallinn's Christmas market opens on Town Hall Square

15.11

Financial Supervision Authority checking SEB anti-money laundering policies

15.11

PPA seizes over 60 cannabis plants in Tallinn

15.11

What the papers say: Free sauna day in Narva, dog parks, Viljandi Folk

15.11

Digital tax could be considered in Estonia

15.11

Paper: Survey says Ratas is prefered prime minister

15.11

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Nov. 15-21

15.11

Luminor profits down over 60 percent on year to Q3 2019

15.11

Realtor: Rapid increase in apartment prices a myth

15.11

Paper: Baltics' biggest data center to be built in Saue Municipality

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: