People's sense of security in all three Baltic States has improved in recent years, according to a recent survey, though overall security was strongest in Estonia, and weakest in Latvia.

The survey, conducted by ERGO insurance firm and Latvian research center SKDS assessed financial, workplace, healthy, personal and physical security, found that when compared with results from similar research in 2017, Estonians' sense of security had increased the most in some areas, notably in employment-related issues, ERR reports.

Of the three nations, the highest degree of financial and material security was reported in Estonia, with falling levels of concern over financial bars to education, rent or utility payment fears, and also property crimes.

Job security was stronger in Estonia, according to the survey, than the other two Baltic States. Thirty-eight percent of Estonian respondents said they feared being unable to get a new job should they lose their present on, compared with 45 percent in Lithuania and 46 percent in Latvia.

At the same time, Estonians seemed to be the most hypochondriac, according to the survey results, with more than half of respondents concerned about a lack of quality medical care, something which Dekla Uusma, head of life and health insurance at ERGO, said was justified, due to challenges in obtaining specialist medical care.

While a sense of national security had improved in all three countries since two years ago, this increase had been greatest in Lithuania, and smallest in Estonia, the survey found.

Fears around personal safety and being the victim of crime had fallen in both Estonia and Lithuania, but not in Latvia, according to the survey, though fears about weather events and possible power outages had increased in Estonia, following the recent storm of Oct. 26, which left tens of thousands of households without power.

The survey polled just over 1,000 people from each of the three Baltic States, in the 18-74 age group. It had been conducted before in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

