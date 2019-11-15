A training session of the City of Tartu Crisis Team took place on Thursday which tested how the organization would cope with a severe weather emergency.

In the exercise, Tartu was hit by a snowstorm, which caused a power outage in several areas of the city, broke trees and made many streets impassable. In addition, the city government's computer systems suffered a cyber-attacked.

The purpose of the crisis exercise was to practice the work of the Tartu City Crisis Team, emergency response, cooperation with partner institutions and critical service providers, public awareness and cyber incident resolution. The aim was also to test the recently completed Tartu City Emergency Plan.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas said the exercise was vital and necessary. "During the exercise, we received important feedback on our readiness to face a major city-wide crisis. For the first time, we also dealt with a cyber crisis incident that is urgently needed in today's world," added Klaas.

The crisis team, several partner institutions (Southern Prefecture, Southern Rescue Center, Women's Home Guard) and vital service companies (Elektrilevi, Fortum Tartu, Tartu Water Company and Tartu Tea Companies) took part in the exercise.

