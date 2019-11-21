Ratas discusses bilateral cooperation with Dutch prime minister

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Source: Government Communications Office
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas discussed bilateral cooperation and common interests in the European Union and NATO with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a visit to The Hague.

"We share the same values with our good ally the Netherlands, both in Europe and in the North Atlantic region," Prime Minister Ratas said after meeting with Rutte on Wednesday. "Shared values ​​lead to shared interests, which is why we have very close cooperation on defense, economy and digital issues."

"The Netherlands is participating in both Baltic air security and NATO's enhanced presence mission in Lithuania," the Prime Minister said. "We are both of the opinion that strong transatlantic cooperation is the best guarantee of our security and should be confirmed by the NATO Summit in London in early December."

Ratas also talked about the situation in Ukraine. He expressed support for the Netherland's efforts to bring to justice those responsible for the tragedy of the MH17 Malaysian Airlines flight, which was shot down in eastern Ukraine in July 2014 killing mostly Dutch nationals.

Ratas and Rutte also touched on the European Union's goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2050. "We agree that the future budget plan of the European Union must support climate goals as much as possible," Ratas said. "It is important for Estonia that the new EU budgetary framework gives countries sufficient flexibility, but also opens the way to a climate-neutral economic model. "

Ratas also met today with Dutch entrepreneurs who have an interest in the Estonian market or who are already active in this market, and with Estonians and students living in the Netherlands

--

Editor: Helen Wright

natoeuropean unionmark ruttejüri ratas
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

