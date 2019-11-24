ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Flights between Finland and Estonia cancelled on Monday by strike action

Finnair flights between Helsinki, Tallinn, and Tartu will be cancelled on Monday due to strikes in support of Posti, the Finnish postal service, the airline said on Sunday.

In total 250 Finnair flights will be cancelled on Monday, Nov. 25, ERR reported on Sunday evening.

A statement on the Finnair website says: "The Finnish Aviation Labour Union (IAU) has informed about a support strike related to the labour dispute at Posti, Finnish postal service, for Monday 25 November. The support strike will affect many of our critical operations including ground handling and customer service at Helsinki Airport, as well as our catering and technical operations. Finnair is not a party in the dispute in question.

"Due to the support strike, we are forced to cancel the majority of our flights on Monday 25 November. We are very sorry for the inconvenience and harm this causes you."

Approximately eight flights departing from Finland and arriving in Estonia will be effected. A list of cancelled flights can be found here.  

Flights AY1046 from Tartu to Helsinki and AY1036 from Tallinn to Helsinki have also been canceled.

On Sunday, representatives of postal and logistical workers and employer Posti failed to reach an agreement on new terms and conditions of work, Finnish broadcaster Yle reported.

Negotiations focused on the fate of 700 parcel sorting employees who had been transferred to a different collective bargaining agreement with poorer wages.

It was announced earlier this month that other unions would hold stikes in support of Posti to show solidarity.

Eckerö Line's ferry the Finlandia will also be affected by the sympathy strikes. The Finlandia is scheduled to depart from Tallinn for Helsinki at 6:00 a.m. where the vessel will remain in port for the rest of the day. Public transport in Helsinki, mostly regional buses, will also be affected.

The Postal and Logistical Workers' Union PAU announced strike action starting from Nov. 11. This has since been extended until mid-December if no agreement can be reached.

Editor: Helen Wright

