October electricity production covers over half of domestic consumption

This October, 437 gigawatt-hours of electricity was produced and 738 gigawatt-hours of electricity consumed, indicating that domestic electricity covered 59 percent of consumption last month.

Compared to October 2018 figures, domestic electricity production fell 46 percent, due primarily to a reduction in production at oil shale power plants, Estonian transmission system operator Elering said in a press release on Wednesday.

The production of electricity from renewable energy sources fell 14 percent on year last month, including a 24 percent reduction in wind energy-based electricity, however hydro-based electricity production saw an increase on year of 183 percent.

Renewable energy accounted for 34 percent of domestic production in October, covering 19.2 percent of total consumption. October energy consumption increased 2 percent on year to 738 gigawatt-hours.

Last month, Estonia imported 504 gigawatt-hours of electricity, 433 gigawatt-hours of which came from Finland and the remaining 71 gigawatt-hours from Latvia. Estonia exported 205 gigawatt-hours of electricity, 181 gigawatt-hours of which went to Latvia and the remaining 24 to Finland. Estonia's electricity trade balance was thus in a 299 gigawatt-hour deficit last month.

Last month, electricity production in Latvia increased 31 percent, while consumption decreased 2 percent. Production in Lithuania, meanwhile, decreased 9 percent, while consumption decreased 3 percent. The Baltic countries' total electricity balance was in a deficit of 1,216 gigawatt-hours.

In the Nordic countries, electricity production fell 3 percent and consumption increased 1 percent last month. The Nordic countries' total electricity balance was in a deficit of 223 gigawatt-hours.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!