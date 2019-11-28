ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia redefines the definition of kilogram ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Kilogram standard near Sevres at the International Bureau of Weights and Measures, Paris.
Kilogram standard near Sevres at the International Bureau of Weights and Measures, Paris. Source: Christophe Ena, AP / Scanpix
News

The government at a sitting on Thursday endorsed a regulation seeking to harmonize the system of units of measurement used in Estonia with the updates agreed at the General Conference on Weights and Measures in 2018 and transpose into national legislation the corresponding European Union directive.

The most important change is the redefinition of the mass unit, according to which the kilogram will from now be determined by the Planck constant. The redefined SI base units took effect on May. 20 this year.

Since 1879, the kilogram has officially been defined using a cylinder of platinum and iridium called Le Grand K or the International Prototype Kilogram. The redefinition of the kilogram based on the Planck constant is the biggest change since the adoption of the SI base units at the signing of the international Metric Convention in 1875. 

Ordinary consumers will not be affected by the changes, which will mainly be relevant to electronics and pharmaceuticals companies, who need to measure small units with great accuracy and base their results on the SI base units in order to ensure reliability.

From the perspective of consumer protection and for the purpose of eliminating trade barriers, it is important that the use of units of measurement be harmonized in the EU.

The regulation is planned to enter into force in accordance with general procedure

The new definitions will have no impact on the average consumer and those exposed to the unit, a government spokesman said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:36

Listeria bacteria found in meat packing company's raw materials

16:22

Estonia redefines the definition of kilogram

16:02

Party 'protection money' comes to €4.2 million, Reform declines funds again

15:44

VTA has not said why M.V.Wool must destroy all stock

15:23

Kaljulaid and Pope Francis discuss foreign policy

15:07

Archbishop Viilma meets with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill in Moscow

14:43

Statistics: Business sector turnover increased in third quarter

14:29

Tartu budget increases by €16 million, focuses on schools and environment

14:03

Estonia takes on Baltic Assembly presidency

13:31

Authority overrules age limit on Transviabaltika Saaremaa procurement

13:02

Newly renovated Fat Margaret tower to open for 32 hours on first day

12:34

Simson's first job will be contributing to the European Green Deal

11:57

Kaia Kanepi through to round two of Czech Republic ITF tournament

11:35

State audit office awards €100,000 in performance bonuses in 2019

11:07

Gallery: Saaremaa gold bracelet on display for just five days

10:43

Chancellor of Justice: Currently no risk of politicization of officials

10:16

Peterkop: Estonia has found success with its apolitical officialdom

09:44

Konrad Mägi art exhibition to open in Turin on Friday

09:14

Paper: Järvik influenced PRIA in interests of three different businesses

08:55

M.V.Wool seeking relief from courts following factory closure injunction

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: