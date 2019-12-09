ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
ERR' news house.
ERR' news house. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
ERR News, the English-language portal of Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR), is hiring an English-speaking journalist for a part-time position.

Responsibilities:

  • Writing, editing and translating articles to tight deadlines in a busy newsroom.
  • Evaluating and selecting Estonia-related news stories in close cooperation with the ERR News team and the broader organization.
  • Location: Central Tallinn.
  • Start date: as soon as possible.

Qualifications and skills:

  • Excellent command of English and Estonian languages.
  • Ability to work under pressure and to deadlines.
  • Interest in Estonia and Estonian society, politics, culture and business.
  • Previous writing or journalistic experience preferable.

In return, ERR News is offering fascinating work in the news editorial office at the national broadcaster, and a great opportunity to present Estonia to the world. 

Contact:

Applicants are requested to submit a CV and cover letter to cv@err.ee no later than Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

More information on the post can be obtained from the managing editor, email: andrew.whyte@err.ee.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

