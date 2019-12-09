ERR News is hiring ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
ERR News, the English-language portal of Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR), is hiring an English-speaking journalist for a part-time position.
Responsibilities:
- Writing, editing and translating articles to tight deadlines in a busy newsroom.
- Evaluating and selecting Estonia-related news stories in close cooperation with the ERR News team and the broader organization.
- Location: Central Tallinn.
- Start date: as soon as possible.
Qualifications and skills:
- Excellent command of English and Estonian languages.
- Ability to work under pressure and to deadlines.
- Interest in Estonia and Estonian society, politics, culture and business.
- Previous writing or journalistic experience preferable.
In return, ERR News is offering fascinating work in the news editorial office at the national broadcaster, and a great opportunity to present Estonia to the world.
Contact:
Applicants are requested to submit a CV and cover letter to cv@err.ee no later than Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
More information on the post can be obtained from the managing editor, email: andrew.whyte@err.ee.
Editor: Andrew Whyte