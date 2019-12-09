ERR News, the English-language portal of Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR), is hiring an English-speaking journalist for a part-time position.

Responsibilities:

Writing, editing and translating articles to tight deadlines in a busy newsroom.

Evaluating and selecting Estonia-related news stories in close cooperation with the ERR News team and the broader organization.

Location: Central Tallinn.

Start date: as soon as possible.

Qualifications and skills:

Excellent command of English and Estonian languages.

Ability to work under pressure and to deadlines.

Interest in Estonia and Estonian society, politics, culture and business.

Previous writing or journalistic experience preferable.

In return, ERR News is offering fascinating work in the news editorial office at the national broadcaster, and a great opportunity to present Estonia to the world.

Contact:

Applicants are requested to submit a CV and cover letter to cv@err.ee no later than Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

More information on the post can be obtained from the managing editor, email: andrew.whyte@err.ee.