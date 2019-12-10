Tallinn Fringe Festival hosts myriad of international artists

Tallinn Fringe Festival kicked off this week, bringing around 40 shows, with performances including circus, burlesque, magic, standup, vaudeville, music and more

Fringe consists of a communal effort on the part of performers, venues, audiences and others to bring creative platform for a wide range of tastes. Perhaps the most famous example is August's Edinburgh Fringe Festival which traces its roots all the way back to the foundation of the official festival in the late 1940s.

Tallinn's Fringe Week brings performers from neighboring countries such as Finland, Russia and Lithuania, as well as from further afield places like Canada, alongside local artists.

The shows take place at two venues, Heldeke! On Tööstuse 13 in Kalamaja, and Kellerteater on Uus 13 in the Old Town, with ticket pricing tailored to budgets. Spoken shows are in English or Estonian.

The full schedule is here and ticket information is here. The festival runs to Saturday, Dec. 14.

Tuesday evening's performances include Magic Thor (SWE), Salt Improv Comedy (DK), stand-up from Russia, rap from Canada plus spoken word and burlesque theatre from Estonia, topped off with a late night cabaret.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!