ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia-Finland Riigikogu group unanimously condemns Helme statements ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
MP Taavi Rõivas (Reform).
MP Taavi Rõivas (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonia-Finland parliamentary group in the Riigikogu released a statement on Monday condemning recent critical statements made by Minister of the Interior and Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) chairman Mart Helme and emphasizing that Estonians and Finns are kindred nations who share the same values, concerns and joys.

"Our friendship is strong as a rock, our security indivisible, and our economic relations are close," the statement read according to a press release.

"Both Estonia and Finland are countries where an individual's life is not determined by their origin, gender or the first job of their career," the group highlighted, adding that this is something that the people on both sides of the Gulf of Finland could be proud of.

"We are unanimous in our condemnation of the statements made by Mart Helme, which jeopardize our friendship and allied relations, and we are committed to making every effort to ensure the continuation of excellent relations," the statement stressed. "On behalf of the Riigikogu parliamentary group, we welcome the inauguration of Prime Minister Sanna Marin and the whole Finnish government, and wish them success and strength to do their work."

MP Taavi Rõivas (Reform), chairman of the Estonia-Finland parliamentary group, forwarded the statement to the Finland-Estonia friendship group of the Eduskunta.

The Estonia-Finland parliamentary group of the Riigikogu has 28 members, including chairman Taavi Rõivas (Reform), deputy chairman Sven Sester (Isamaa), Annely Akkermann (Reform), Yoko Alender (Reform), Dmitri Dmitrijev (Centre), Jüri Jaanson (Reform), Johannes Kert (Reform), Toomas Kivimägi (Reform), Aivar Kokk (Isamaa), Leo Kunnas (EKRE), Helmen Kütt (SDE), Ants Laaneots (Reform), Kalle Laanet (Reform), Jürgen Ligi (Reform), Andres Metsoja (Isamaa), Kristen Michal (Reform), Madis Milling (Reform), Anneli Ott (Centre), Hanno Pevkur (Reform), Heljo Pikhof (SDE), Anti Poolamets (EKRE), Heidy Purga (Reform), Andres Sutt (Reform), Aivar Sõerd (Reform), Raivo Tamm (Isamaa), Tarmo Tamm (Centre), Urve Tiidus (Reform) and Kristina Šmigun-Vähi (Reform).

Helme made statements regarding the newly sworn-in prime minister Sanna Marin (SDP) and Finnish government in an interview on the radio station TRE on Sunday.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

riigikogufinlandmart helmeestonia-finland parliamentary group
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
17:59

Yana Toom: Children of EU citizens who fought for ISIS must be brought home

17:31

Martin Helme: Interior minister words not insult but praise

17:02

Estonia-Finland Riigikogu group unanimously condemns Helme statements

16:27

Helme apologizes to Finnish prime minister, still blames press

16:23

Isamaa leader likens Helme remarks to Russian nationalist Zhirinovsky's

16:01

French defense chief visits Mali-based EDF personnel

15:39

Paper: Coalition threatens security, constitutional order, says president

15:27

Government 'very likely' to collapse, says Helme

15:23

Gallery: Embassy Christmas card drawn by 10-year-old Moscow native

15:05

Samost and Sildam: We've gone too far closing trials to public

14:47

Paper: First median guardrail installed on Estonian road to prevent crashes

14:24

Paper: Reinsalu invites Russian foreign minister to peace treaty ceremony

14:17

Finnish politicians hit out at interior minister Sanna Marin comments

14:02

Paper: Preference for brand name drugs increases Estonia's medicine bill

13:46

Toomas Sildam: Once again we have to apologize for Mart Helme's words

13:21

Police send black Christmas cards to those with multiple traffic violations

13:04

Utility and energy company owner tops this year's dividend rankings

12:58

Interior minister to ERR journalist: 'It is you who are offending Finland'

12:49

Ice cream producers sometimes get caught out by supermarket requirements

12:38

Mobile ID service in Estonia disrupted - now back online Updated

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: