Paper: Reporting of work place bullying increasing

Postimees reported on Wednesday the Labor Inspectorate receives around 10 to 15 calls each day asking for advice about workplace bullying and the amount of calls is increasing.

Labor Inspectorate lawyer Greete Kaar said the organization advised 23 with legal advice in bullying cases in 2017 but this has risen to 52 in 2019, he said a "zero-tolerance approach" must be taken to work-place bullying, violence, and incidents must be taken seriously and investigated. Many more people ring for advice but do not take their problems further.

The organization's media advisor Kristel Abel said the reported bullying is not only a top-down phenomenon, from boss to employee, but from colleague to colleague too. She said: "Bullying can be a source of inferiority or intimidation to the other party through employment relationships or situations. Often bullying means misuse or abuse of power, neglect, public denigrating or making it difficult for someone who is being bullied to work, for example by failing to provide him or her with important information."

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!