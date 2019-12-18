ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Paper: Reporting of work place bullying increasing ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
News

Postimees reported on Wednesday the Labor Inspectorate receives around 10 to 15 calls each day asking for advice about workplace bullying and the amount of calls is increasing.

Labor Inspectorate lawyer Greete Kaar said the organization advised 23 with legal advice in bullying cases in 2017 but this has risen to 52 in 2019, he said a "zero-tolerance approach" must be taken to work-place bullying, violence, and incidents must be taken seriously and investigated. Many more people ring for advice but do not take their problems further.

The organization's media advisor Kristel Abel said the reported bullying is not only a top-down phenomenon, from boss to employee, but from colleague to colleague too. She said: "Bullying can be a source of inferiority or intimidation to the other party through employment relationships or situations. Often bullying means misuse or abuse of power, neglect, public denigrating or making it difficult for someone who is being bullied to work, for example by failing to provide him or her with important information."

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

postimees
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
17:00

Portable car wash app raises €1 million in five days

16:36

Eckerö cancels MS Finlandia Wednesday evening Tallinn-Helsinki ferry

16:14

Social affairs minister: Pharmacy reform delays legacy of predecessors

15:53

Swedish authorities suspect two citizens of disturbing Estonia shipwreck

15:30

Tõnis Saarts: EKRE has proved itself unfit for government

15:18

Gallery: President receives friend of the press award 2019

14:58

Chain pharmacies across Estonia close for rest of day in protest

14:46

Government bill makes fuel bio-additive sales easier, more flexible

14:27

Russians in Estonia not very interested in resettling, ambassador admits

14:03

Tallink to open first Burger Kings at Rocca al Mare, Ülemiste malls

13:39

Swedish financial authority opens sanction case in SEB investigation

13:22

Paper: Reporting of work place bullying increasing

13:04

Agriculture behind third quarter economic growth

12:58

ISS: No information on returnees from Syria to Estonia

12:38

First food sharing cupboard opens in Tartu

12:10

Defense chief: Reservists unnecessarily being treated like children

11:53

Social affairs minister: There's been ongoing poker game in pharmacy market

11:26

Interview: Raimond Kaljulaid on politics and joining the Social Democrats

10:49

Party ratings: Estonia 200 pass Riigikogu seats threshold again

10:27

Kaia Kanepi out of Limoges tennis tournament in first round

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: