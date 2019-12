ERR News Christmas and New Year schedule

ERR News' last working day before Christmas is Monday, December 23.

The Christmas and New Year schedule at ERR News is as follows:

Monday, December 23: Half-day (to lunchtime).

Tuesday, December 24-Thursday, December 26 inclusive: Closed.

Friday, December 27-Monday, 30 December: Regular hours.

Tuesday, December 31: Half-day.

Wednesday, January 1 2020: Closed.

Thursday, January 2: Regular schedule restarts.

The ERR News team would like to wish all our readers a very Merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous 2020.

