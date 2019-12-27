New measurement system shows Estonia has 90,000 hectares more forest

Researchers have calculated Estonia has approximately 90,000 hectares more forest than previously thought after using a new measurement system.

Forest researchers of the Estonian University of Life Sciences used an alternative method for determining the types of trees, reserve and age of Estonian forests for the international Bioatlas portal.

Until now, the area of forests has been calculated on the basis of statistical forest inventory (SMI) or a network of sample plots, this time the maps of the Land Board were used for remote sensing and they were merged with the forest survey data of the whole Estonia.

Allar Padari, chair of Forest Management and Wood Processing Technologies at the Estonian University of Life Sciences said forest areas were taken from the main map and roads, ditches, and power line routes were removed. This technique estimated the total area of forests at 2.42 million hectares. The area of forests calculated according to the previous system is 2.33 million hectares.

Based on the new data, it can be estimated that 53.3 percent of Estonia's land area is forest.

Padari said 37.8 percent of managed forests are mature according to the criteria set by Estonian law. A large portion of mature forests are made up of fields and grasslands abandoned after the war.

The age structure of forests allows for an increase in regeneration cutting if desired. Over the next 10 years, the average cutting capacity will be in the range of 11 to 16 million square meters per year, plus thinning volumes of approximately two million square meters per year. Thus, the recommended total cutting capacity over the next ten years could reach 13-18 million square meters per year. Of course, it is up to the forest owners to decide on the scenario or pace at which the cuttings are to be carried out.

Padari said the result obtained is in very good accordance with the SMI assessments made so far. "Consequently, the results obtained with the SMI methodology used so far are quite accurate and once again the necessity of SMI for the assessment of Estonian forest resources has been proved," he added.

Measurements were made for Bioatlas by the Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke) and the database will be available for public use. The working group included Allar Padari, Tauri Arumae, Mait Lang and Ahto Kangur.

