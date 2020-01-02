€40,000 spent on security to control youths at Pärnu Bus Station

€40,000 has been spent on security to keep young people under control at Pärnu Bus Station, the head of the Pärnu County Public Transport Center told ERR.

In February, it will be two years since the Pärnu Bus Station was completed, and it is believed that only now has the behavior of young people at the Bus Station has been brought under control.

Youngsters like spending time at the bus station because it has free Wi-Fi, phone chargers and is a place to make friends.

Andrus Kärpuk, the head of the Pärnu County Public Transport Center, told ERR, unfortunately, there have been times when the police had to be called repeatedly during the day because the staff at the bus station they could not handle the youngsters' behaviour.

"Silence is, of course, relative. Young people are still able to talk and be a little excited. But in the first year, the situation was still beyond any reasonable limits. We can say that after months of work, we have achieved that balance," said Kärpuk.

Balance, however, costs quite a lot. Kärpuk said it costs €40,000 a year to pay the security company to check the condition of the bus station's waiting area. In addition, joint efforts by social and youth workers, the city administration and the police will help ensure order.

"This is a problem that affects society at large, a problem with the provision of leisure time for young people. Perhaps there is a lack of coordinated youth work," Kärpuk said.

