More than 24,000 businesses created in 2019

In total 24,291 new businesses and self-employed persons were registered in Estonia during 2019, a 4.3 percent increase on 2018, data released by the Estonian Center of Registers and Information Systems (RIK) shows.

The largest number of new enterprises and self-employed persons, 2,291, was registered in October, followed by September and April with 2,240 and 2,121 new incorporated entities, respectively.

A total of 148 incorporated entities went bankrupt during the year, marking an increase of 41 percent over the 2018 figure of 105 bankrupt entities. In 2017, however, as many as 153 companies were bankrupt in Estonia.

A total of 23,300 new entities were established in 2018 -- 6 percent more than the year before.

Incorporated entities are public limited companies, private limited companies, commercial associations, general partnerships, limited partnerships and self-employed persons.

