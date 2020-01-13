Patients in Haapsalu are testing online video consultations to help provide a solution to the lack of medical professionals in the region.

There are almost 800 family physicians' lists in Estonia, of which nearly 280 are in Tallinn. More than 40 lists currently have a temporary replacement and many people have to travel a long way to see a doctor or nurse.

Pille Saar, the head of the Health Services Department of the Health Board, said in a situation where family doctors often do not want to work outside Tallinn and Tartu, they have to look for new solutions to provide people with medical care.

"In Haapsalu, there is a combined option that offers both the opportunity to meet the family doctor in person and to consult a family nurse or a doctor through a video link," said Saar.

She said the video consultation format, like normal in-person appointments, allows a doctor to get an overview of a person's concerns and medical history, as well as write digital prescriptions.

During the video consultation, a significant part of the work is done by the patient's family nurse, who helps both the doctor and the patient during the call.

Video consultations are also used elsewhere in Estonia such as in Tõstamaa and the smaller islands. Based on the experience of the Haapsalu project, the Health Board and the Health Insurance Fund are planning to develop possible solutions for the provision of primary care in regions where family physicians have not applied for jobs.

