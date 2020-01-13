City council wary of Tartu Mill expansion plans

Tartu Mill wants to erect four 35-meter-high grain tanks on the border of the city center, but the city council is not convinced about the potential plans.

For several years, Tartu Mill has wanted to build large grain tanks so that they no longer need to divert the grain brought into town to the counties. As a result, 1,400 fewer trucks would drive on the streets of Tartu each year.

On January 23, the draft plan for initiating a detailed plan for the construction of grain tanks will be sent to Tartu City Council. But, one of the city's main goals is to move industry based near the railroad out of the city center.

Deputy Mayor of Tartu Reno Laidre said: "This is undoubtedly a delicate location, as the comprehensive plan made for the fall of 2017 plans for the construction of office buildings in the area. The management purpose of the land is not in line with the planned development activities of Tartu Mill. Consequently, Tartu Mill's idea could be realized through a detailed plan that modifies the comprehensive plan."

Other companies in the same area would thus also conflict with the comprehensive plan if they wanted to expand existing or build new production facilities.

Laidre said: "The purpose of land according to the comprehensive plan is something that actually does not force the owners of the property to necessarily do anything, either a year or 25 years later. Continuing existing production in its present form does not prevent it. However, it influences new construction and future developments. If something is to be done in the area, it should be in line with the comprehensive plan."

The deputy mayor also noted that it would be more difficult for other manufacturing companies to obtain a detailed plan in the area. "Undoubtedly Tartu Mill is a big company, an important company and a company with a long history in the area — these are strong arguments," he said.

Tartu Mill technical manager Mati Pihlak said changing the purpose of the railroad area in the city was not very well thought through. He said the company was surprised that the plot was no longer production land.

Pihlak said: "We somehow missed it. The city said the overview was on the website, but when we do production here all the time, we don't follow it regularly."

--

