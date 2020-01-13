Population declined by 1,500 people in 2019

Last year a total of 13,897 births and 15,386 deaths were registered in Estonia, data released by the Ministry of the Interior shows, meaning the population declined by 1,489 people.

In 2018, data from Statistics Estonia show that 14,367 people died and 15,751 people died giving a natural growth population decline of 1,384.

Natural growth is the difference between the numbers of births and deaths in a population. The rate of natural increase is the difference between the birthrate and the death rate.

Natural growth in Estonia has been negative for the last nine years, with the highest being in 2014, when 1,933 more deaths were registered during the year.

The last time the natural increase in Estonia was positive was in 2010, when 35 more people were born than died.

Last year 4,917 children were registered in Tallinn, 2,060 in Tartu County, 1,876 in Harju County, 8,99 in Ida-Viru County, 857 in Pärnu County, 613 in Viljandi County, 345 in Rapla County, 335 in Rapla County, 300 in Põlva County 241, 239 in Jõgeva County and Hiiumaa 68.

In 2019, there were 5,891 marriages, 460 of them carried out by the clergy. There were 2,532 divorces. New names were taken by 1,704 persons. Of these, 498 were new first names, 1066 were new last, and 140 people took both a new first and last name.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!