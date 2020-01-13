ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Population declined by 1,500 people in 2019 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Newborn babies. Photo is illustrative.
Newborn babies. Photo is illustrative. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

Last year a total of 13,897 births and 15,386 deaths were registered in Estonia, data released by the Ministry of the Interior shows, meaning the population declined by 1,489 people.

In 2018, data from Statistics Estonia show that 14,367 people died and 15,751 people died giving a natural growth population decline of 1,384. 

Natural growth is the difference between the numbers of births and deaths in a population. The rate of natural increase is the difference between the birthrate and the death rate.

Natural growth in Estonia has been negative for the last nine years, with the highest being in 2014, when 1,933 more deaths were registered during the year.

The last time the natural increase in Estonia was positive was in 2010, when 35 more people were born than died.

Last year 4,917 children were registered in Tallinn, 2,060 in Tartu County, 1,876 in Harju County, 8,99 in Ida-Viru County, 857 in Pärnu County, 613 in Viljandi County, 345 in Rapla County, 335 in Rapla County, 300 in Põlva County 241, 239 in Jõgeva County and Hiiumaa 68.

In 2019, there were 5,891 marriages, 460 of them carried out by the clergy. There were 2,532 divorces. New names were taken by 1,704 persons. Of these, 498 were new first names, 1066 were new last, and 140 people took both a new first and last name.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

statistics estoniademographics
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:51

Paper: Helme names businessman unfit for minister to important committee

14:35

Opinion: Without panic, Southeastern Estonia not running out of people

14:28

Women's epee team takes step toward Olympic qualification

13:56

Population declined by 1,500 people in 2019

13:42

Paper: Estonia 200 mounts initiative on school principal election procedure

13:27

Estonia appoints diplomat to African Union in Ethiopia

12:56

Disputes continue between state forestry body and local residents

12:31

Ida-Viru County aims to be Estonia's second largest tourist destination

12:04

Prosecutor general does not rule out future cooperation with Perling

11:49

Paper: Electronic work registration to be introduced in construction

11:32

Court to announce decision on Savisaar corruption case on Tuesday

11:05

City council wary of Tartu Mill expansion plans

10:39

Kontaveit out of Adelaide tennis tournament in first round

10:29

Doctors in Haapsalu start using online video consultations

10:06

Samost: Politicizing nomination committee worst government decision so far

09:51

Increase of tourists from Russia in 2019

09:23

Current punishments for drunk drivers not harsh enough, says Reinsalu

08:59

Gallery: Animal rights activists protest against fur farms

12.01

Foreign minister: Russia hampering provision of humanitarian aid for Syria

12.01

New prosecutor general: I have not come into contact with 'deep state'

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: