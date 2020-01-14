ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Plans to connect Tallinn's Postimaja and Coca-Cola Plaza

News
ERR
Designs for the connection of Tallinn's Coca-Cola Plaza and Postimaja.
Photo: Designs for the connection of Tallinn's Coca-Cola Plaza and Postimaja. Author: HK Arhitektuur
News

Designs for plans for a €20 million investment project to connect Postimaja and Coca-Cola Plaza in Tallinn have been released.

In the summer of last year, preliminary plans for a joint building connecting Postimaja and Coca-Cola Plaza were presented. Now plans have been developed and construction work could begin in 2021. 

The investment for the connection and further refurbishment of the two buildings is estimated to be in the range of €20 million.

Opened in 2001, Coca-Cola Plaza is the largest stand-alone movie house in Tallinn to date, under the plans it plaza will increase in size and gain several new floors. The exteriors of both buildings will be redesigned.

Baltic Horizon fund manager Tarmo Karotam emphasized that the final designs will be coherent with Rotermann Quarter and also act as a gateway to Rotermann Quarter. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

