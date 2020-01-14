Illar Lemetti elected mayor of Viimsi Municipality

Former secretary general of the Ministry of Rural Affairs Illar Lemetti was elected as the new mayor of Viimsi Municipality on Tuesday.

Lemetti received enough votes to be elected mayor in secret ballot at a council session on Tuesday.

Lemetti was nominated for the position by Taavi Kotka. Lemetti's candidacy was supported by both the Reform Party faction and coalition allies from Isamaa and the Social Democrats (SDE).

Viimsi council has 21 members, of these seats the Reform Party has nine, Isamaa three, and the Social Democrats have two seats.

Lemetti said before the council he was invited to run for municipal mayor because of his previous experience managing various institutions, people, and processes which span several decades.

"The big goal for Viimsi Municipality is to be the best living environment in Estonia. Being involved in realizing such a big vision is definitely a great challenge for every manager. That is the reason why I want to take up this position," said Lemetti.

In early January, Märt Vooglaid, a member of the Reform Party, told ERR they were looking for a mayor with management experience, an understanding of the functioning of state mechanisms and administrative capacity. But persuading Lemetti to enter the running took some effort, Vooglaid said.

Taavi Kotka told ERR Lemetti is an apolitical, hard-working, and very good-natured person.

Lemetti does not belong to any political party. He was released from his position as secretary general on November 25 after becoming engulfed in a scandal with former Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik.

The Viimsi council elected a new rural municipality chief after Laine Randjärv, a Reform Party member criticized by the public and local politicians, resigned in December.

