ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Illar Lemetti elected mayor of Viimsi Municipality ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
ERR
Viimsi Municipality mayor elections
Open gallery
39 photos
Photo: Viimsi Municipality mayor elections
news

Former secretary general of the Ministry of Rural Affairs Illar Lemetti was elected as the new mayor of Viimsi Municipality on Tuesday.

Lemetti received enough votes to be elected mayor in secret ballot at a council session on Tuesday.

Lemetti was nominated for the position by Taavi Kotka. Lemetti's candidacy was supported by both the Reform Party faction and coalition allies from Isamaa and the Social Democrats (SDE).

Viimsi council has 21 members, of these seats the Reform Party has nine, Isamaa three, and the Social Democrats have two seats.

Lemetti said before the council he was invited to run for municipal mayor because of his previous experience managing various institutions, people, and processes which span several decades.

"The big goal for Viimsi Municipality is to be the best living environment in Estonia. Being involved in realizing such a big vision is definitely a great challenge for every manager. That is the reason why I want to take up this position," said Lemetti.

In early January, Märt Vooglaid, a member of the Reform Party, told ERR they were looking for a mayor with management experience, an understanding of the functioning of state mechanisms and administrative capacity. But persuading Lemetti to enter the running took some effort, Vooglaid said.

Taavi Kotka told ERR Lemetti is an apolitical, hard-working, and very good-natured person.

Lemetti does not belong to any political party. He was released from his position as secretary general on November 25 after becoming engulfed in a scandal with former Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik.

The Viimsi council elected a new rural municipality chief after Laine Randjärv, a Reform Party member criticized by the public and local politicians, resigned in December.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:39

What the papers say: Hypocritical alcohol policy, 2019 top Estonian movies

18:44

Lawyers in Savisaar corruption case say acquittals only right outcome

18:16

Police arrest Otepää municipal mayor on corruption charges

17:59

Illar Lemetti elected mayor of Viimsi Municipality

17:31

MP condemns decision not to grant Estonian citizenship to 1,500 children

17:03

Opinion: Interior ministry bill restricts foreign students' rights

16:40

Järvik would earn €236 if elected to board of Rural Development Foundation

16:21

Gallery: Plans to connect Tallinn's Postimaja and Coca-Cola Plaza

15:56

Sales of novel tobacco products gaining popularity in border stores

15:25

Gallery: New tapestry celebrates centennial of Tartu peace treaty

15:03

Urmas Reinsalu to meet foreign ministers of India, Iran in New Delhi

14:46

Portal: National Heritage Board to offer farmhouse restoration grants

14:33

Authorities extend Kuressaare flight procurement deadline again

13:59

Estonia and the US to build joint cyber threat intelligence platform

13:02

Fate of Liberty manor complex to be determined after spring 2020

12:58

Ferry-borne tourism in Estonia's smaller islands growing

12:27

Paper: Bolt pulls out of Finland for second time

12:18

Paper: Plans to introduce penalty point system for dangerous driving

11:52

Eesti Energia halved CO2 emissions after cut in electricity production

11:29

Kalev Kallo sole person sentenced in final Savisaar corruption case ruling

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: