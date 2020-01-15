ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

More than 1,400 people caught entering Estonia illegally in 2019 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
.
.
News

Over 1,400 people were caught entering or having entered the country illegally last year, the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) reported on Tuesday, which is in an increase of approximately 300 people compared to 2018.

In total 1,410 people were intercepted by the PPA in 2019.

PPA Director General Elmar Vaher said 1,022, were caught at border crossing points, 27 people were caught between border crossing points, and 361 people were already within the country.

The majority of people caught by the PPA, 43 percent, were citizens of Ukraine, 19 percent were Russian nationals, 8 percent came from Moldova, 6 percent were Belarusian nationals and 3 percent citizens of Georgia.

Vaher said that most of the notices to leave were issued for being in Estonia illegally and the increase is related to the increased labor migration pressure.

In 2018, the Police and Border Guard Board intercepted 1,110 people. Of those 732 were caught at border crossing points, 45 between border crossing points, and 333 already within the country.

The number of people caught entering the country illegally has increased noticeably in recent years. For example, in total 552 people were caught entering the country illegally.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

police and border guard board
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:52

Unions to table proposals for combating cash-in-hand wages

14:06

Tartu awards City Writer grant

13:35

More than 1,400 people caught entering Estonia illegally in 2019

13:10

Gallery: Arvo Pärt's children's songs translated into Braille

12:42

Tallinn against free public transport for nonresidents

12:22

Center Party expels Tartu deputy mayor

11:49

EU unveils €1 trillion plan to support Green Deal

11:24

Four defense force members serving in Iraq to return to Estonia

10:52

Study: Estonia has strong image within EU but may be weakened by government

10:28

Language institute worried about tasks being transferred to Language Board

10:02

PPA chief: Saaremaa crash was a crime, not an accident

09:41

Heated 'last mile' mini bus stations to open across Pärnu County in autumn

09:15

Lux Express requests funding help to introduce 'green' buses

08:43

RSF 'extremely concerned' for future of independent journalism in Estonia

14.01

What the papers say: Hypocritical alcohol policy, 2019 top Estonian movies

14.01

Lawyers in Savisaar corruption case say acquittals only right outcome

14.01

Police arrest Otepää municipal mayor on corruption charges

14.01

Illar Lemetti elected mayor of Viimsi Municipality

14.01

MP condemns decision not to grant Estonian citizenship to 1,500 children

14.01

Opinion: Interior ministry bill restricts foreign students' rights

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: