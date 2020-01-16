ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Government agrees merger of Agricultural Board, Veterinary and Food Board ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
News

The government on Thursday supported a proposal of the minister of rural affairs to reorganize the Agricultural Board and the Veterinary and Food Board into a new agency called the Agricultural and Food Board.

Minister of Rural Affairs Arvo Aller said the main objective of the creation of the joint agency is to bring the activities of the two agencies together under a single institution and thereby strengthen the agency's competence.

"With the unification of the agencies, we wish to make sectoral processes and services more person- and entrepreneur-centered, effective and less bureaucratic," Aller said in a statement.

The Ministry of Rural Affairs said the reorganization of the two agencies will increase the capability of risk-based control, improve the administration of information in the entire food production chain and increase the quality of preventative work and informing done for the purpose of reducing violations. 

The new agency will start work in January 2021.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:26

What the papers say: Regional progressive income tax, lynx spotting in Türi

18:12

Tallinn Airport CCO: €4.5 million extension of Tartu runway not justified

17:58

Pharmacists' bodies call for phased introduction of initial pharmacy reform

17:44

Lukas: Establishment of Language Board won't threaten Language Institute

17:29

Press council overruled more complaints than it upheld in 2019

17:11

Language inspectors checking PPA skills in Ida-Viru County see improvement

16:53

New draft of kindergarten curriculum expected in May

16:48

Road Administration: Tallinn and state must decide who fixes Peterburi road

16:18

Paper: Competition sparks tensions in food delivery business

15:51

Paper: State to hold employers responsible for foreign labor

15:36

Ülemiste Terminal design will cost €2.6 million

15:11

ERR Musician of the Year is Kadri Voorand

14:47

Government agrees merger of Agricultural Board, Veterinary and Food Board

14:29

Prosecutor's Office: Danske money laundering offenses over $2 billion

14:10

Portal: Cost of earning license at Tallinn driving school exceeds €1,000

13:46

Foreign minister meets Indian premier, supports Indian permanent UNSC seat

13:12

Otepää municipality mayor: Corruption claims are 'odd'

12:49

EU could allocate €125 million to help with oil shale transition

12:32

Paper: Mobile speed cameras catch over 22,000 violations last year

12:11

Kontaveit to face Astra Sharma in Australian Open first round

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: