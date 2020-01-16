Government agrees merger of Agricultural Board, Veterinary and Food Board

The government on Thursday supported a proposal of the minister of rural affairs to reorganize the Agricultural Board and the Veterinary and Food Board into a new agency called the Agricultural and Food Board.

Minister of Rural Affairs Arvo Aller said the main objective of the creation of the joint agency is to bring the activities of the two agencies together under a single institution and thereby strengthen the agency's competence.

"With the unification of the agencies, we wish to make sectoral processes and services more person- and entrepreneur-centered, effective and less bureaucratic," Aller said in a statement.

The Ministry of Rural Affairs said the reorganization of the two agencies will increase the capability of risk-based control, improve the administration of information in the entire food production chain and increase the quality of preventative work and informing done for the purpose of reducing violations.

The new agency will start work in January 2021.

