Survey: Majority of people think improving welfare should be state's goal

The majority of people believe improving welfare is the most important task of the Estonian state, a new survey shows, but support is divided along party lines.

The results of a survey commissioned by the Institute of Social Research and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS showed 43 percent of the people consider the improvement of welfare to be the most important task of the Estonian state. While 29 percent of respondents believed prioritizing the preservation of nationality, language and culture should be the states main job.

People were asked on a scale of 0-10 to determine which of the statements is closer to their views. The main goal of the state should be the preservation of nationality, language and culture, even if in the long run it slows the growth of human well-being, was rated at 0.

The main goal of the state should be to increase the well-being of its people, even if in the long run it endangers the preservation of the Estonian nation, language and culture was rated 10.

The results showed 29 percent of respondents believe the main goal should be to preserve nationality, language and culture, ranked as between 0-4 on the scale, 20 percent are indifferent and chose 5 on the scale, and 43 percent think that the main goal should be cultivation. Only 9 percent said they did not know.

When only Estonians were asked the results were almost the same. In total, 37 percent of Estonians thought the main goal of the state should be to increase people's well-being, 33 percent thought preservation of nationality, language and culture was more important and 22 percent were indifferent.

Party differences

The survey revealed among the Estonian voters of the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE), Isamaa and the Center Party, it was believed the preservation of nationality, language and culture to be more important than increasing people's well-being.

Social Democratic Party (SDE), Estonia 200 and the Reform Party have more voters who believe well-being is more important. Overall, Center Party supporters also agreed.

Among EKRE voters, 51% believe the state's main goal should be to preserve nationality, language and culture, 13% are indifferent and 32% think increasing people's well-being should be prioritized.

For Isamaa voters the results were similar with 50% believing the main goal should be the preservation of nationality, language and culture. 20% are indifferent and 30% think that the main goal should be to increase people's well-being.

For the Center Party levels of support differed among ethnicity. In total, 24 percent of Center Party supporters believe that the primary goal should be to preserve nationality, language and culture, 17 percent are indifferent and 49 percent believe the main goal should be to increase people's well-being.

But looking at only Estonian voters, 35 percent are in favor of making the preservation of nationality, language and culture the country's primary goal, 25 percent are indifferent and 32 percent think that the main goal should be to increase people's well-being.

Ethnic Russian supporters only 5 percent believe the main goal should be to preserve nationality, language and culture, 6 percent are indifferent and 77 percent think the main goal should be to increase people's well-being.

For Reform Party supporters, 28 percent believe the main goal should be to preserve nationality, language and culture, 29 percent are indifferent and 35 percent think that the main goal should be to increase people's well-being.

Of Estonia 200 supporters, 27 percent think that the main goal should be to preserve nationality, language and culture, 22 percent are indifferent, and 47 percent think that the main goal should be to increase people's well-being.

17 percent of SDE supporters believe the main goal should be to preserve nationality, language and culture, 23 percent are indifferent and 53 percent think that the main goal should be to increase people's well-being.

The survey was conducted by Turu-uuringute AS web site on January 13 to 17. A total of 1,002 Estonian citizens aged 18 and over were interviewed.

