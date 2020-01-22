ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

ERR in Brussels: Green revolution needs more money than planned, says Helme ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) in Brussels.
Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) in Brussels. Source: ERR
News

Finance ministers of the EU discussed the climate-neutral economic investment plan in Brussels on Tuesday, and Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) believes that these plans fall significantly short of actual needs, the money will largely come at the expense of other EU activities, and that Estonia cannot be satisfied with the differential treatment of coal and oil shale in the calculation of support.

The European Commission's Green Deal investment plan reached the finance ministers' meeting for the first time, ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported from Brussels.

Helme found, however, that the sums of money involved fall significantly short of actual needs, and that much of the funding will come at the expense of other EU funds and activities.

"Finance ministers expressed various positions on this matter," said European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis. "These positions, however, are part of a broader context of budget talks."

The Estonian minister is also unsatisfied with the differential treatment of coal and oil shale in the calculation of support via the Just Transition Mechanism.

"This key is somehow more favorable to the coal industry in the Balkans and Central Europe than to us," he said. "We're told that we will receive more money per capita than others, but this is due to the fact that we have a sparsely populated country with a small population. If we consider the effects of this industry on the economy, the effects of the energy industry on the economy or on energy intensity, then this key is clearly to our disadvantage."

A total of €125 million in so-called fresh money included in the Just Transition Mechanism has been earmarked for the support of Estonia, and Ida-Viru County first and foremost. This works out to €95 per person; the next highest support per capita stands at €65 in Bulgaria.

Even more important than support in the funding of the green revolution will be loans and loan policy. Sources of loans for fossil fuel-based energy are already quickly closing up, and this means that it will be increasingly difficult for Estonia to find a lender to finance the construction of a planned shale oil pre-refinery.

"We have taken into consideration the possibility that various European institutions will not participate in this loan," Helme said. "We in the government have a very clear political will to move forward with this. If necessary, we'll do it through government bonds; if needed, we'll do it by raising money on the stock market. We won't be stopped by this."

One possible funding opportunity cited by the minister was Three Seas Initiative funds.

The desire in the EU to support climate investments may, however, lead to the relaxing of budget discipline and state aid requirements in the future.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of financemartin helmeecofineu greed deal
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
10:10

ERR in Brussels: Green revolution needs more money than planned, says Helme

09:44

Kadri Simson: Solution needed over cheap Russian electricity

09:22

EuroPark increases rates at nine parking lots in heart of Tallinn

08:59

First database of Estonian contemporary artists completed

08:41

Kontaveit cruises through to Australian Open second round

08:24

Treaty of Tartu on display to mark centennial

21.01

Center secretary general: Losing power in Tartu a failure

21.01

Prosecutor's office investigating potential MP conflict of interest

21.01

Tallinn hoping to finish adjusting Reidi Road traffic lights by spring

21.01

Archer Lisell Jäätma wins France round to go top in world rankings

21.01

Riigikogu weighing statement to rectify Russia's treatment of history

21.01

5G frequency permits discussed by both Supreme Court and Riigikogu

21.01

Income tax returns can be filed in Estonia from February 15

21.01

Tartu mayor: Continuing coalition with Center would have defied logic

21.01

Estonia granted short-term work permits to 28,297 in 2019

21.01

Gallery: Nature showing signs of spring in mid-January

21.01

Former SDE Tallinn City Commissioner joins Center Party

21.01

Estonia not to be represented at Holocaust remembrance event in Israel

21.01

Gallery: Director Tanel Toom wins Postimees' Person of the Year award

21.01

Man who smuggled €130,000 in his socks into Estonia given five-year ban

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: