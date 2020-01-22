ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Report: Estonia still has among highest incarceration rates in Europe ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
ERR
Tallinn's new prison.
Tallinn's new prison. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
news

Estonia joins several other Eastern European countries among those with the highest rates of incarceration in Europe, according to a recent report.

As of the end of last year, Estonia's incarceration rate stood at 187 prisoners per 100,000 residents. Lithuania had the highest rate in the EU at 235 prisoners per 100,000 residents, followed by the Czech Republic (199), Poland (197), Latvia (195) and Slovakia (195), it appears from the latest data published by World Prison Brief.

Elsewhere in Europe, the incarceration rate stood at 51 prisoners per 100,000 residents in Finland, 59 in Sweden, 61 in the Netherlands, 78 in Germany, 95 in Belgium, 98 in Austria, and 105 prisoners per 100,000 residents in France.

Nonetheless, the number of prisoners in Estonia has decreased significantly over the years, a Ministry of Justice spokesperson stressed.

"Since 2012, statistics have reflected the number of prisoners together with those in custody in jail," the ministry spokesperson said. "In 2005, the number of prisoners in prisoners totaled 4,410, but if you included those in jail as well, they totaled 5,000. Currently, there are 2,502 prisoners in Estonia. Thus, the overall number prisoners has twice been halved over the past 15 years. The number of prisoners and detainees in prisons and jails decreased by 94 last year as well."

According to World Prison Brief data, 20.1 percent of detainees in Estonia were in pre-trial prison, 4.5 percent of prisoners were women, and minors accounted for 0.6 percent of all prisoners. 35.5 percent of all prisoners were not Estonian citizens.

Estonia has three prisons with an official capacity of 3,357, indicating an occupancy level of 76.6 percent.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

prisonsincarceration rates
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:47

Perling: Prosecutor's Office didn't fail with Savisaar trial

16:33

Director Tanel Toom's 'Gateway 6' to be shown in cinemas in autumn 2021

16:11

Tallinn TV programs to be shown on cable channels

15:49

Government approves principles for state participation in companies

15:16

Vakra successfully defends resubmitted thesis

14:50

Tartu SDE and Reform Party start coalition discussions over common ground

14:33

What the papers say: Breaking up and getting together again

14:06

Harju County registered population increases by more than 55,000 in decade

13:50

Tax and Customs Board destroy 10 million counterfeit cigarettes

13:32

Estonia's third quarter government debt remains lowest in EU

13:06

Police suggest special markings and registration needed for airguns

12:41

Paper: Regional port operator planning upgrades to Port of Kuivastu

12:13

Song Festival Grounds' arch to light up at night

11:35

Report: Estonia still has among highest incarceration rates in Europe

11:07

Riigikogu committee backs allowing lump sum second pillar withdrawals

10:46

Study: Estonians' health depends on gender, wage and education

10:10

Finance minister: Green revolution needs more money than planned

09:44

Kadri Simson: Solution needed over cheap Russian electricity

09:22

EuroPark increases rates at nine parking lots in heart of Tallinn

08:59

First database of Estonian contemporary artists completed

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: