Director Tanel Toom's 'Gateway 6' to be shown in cinemas in autumn 2021

Tanel Toom.
Tanel Toom. Source: Romi Hasa/ERR
News

"Truth and Justice" director Tanel Toom's new film "Gateway 6" will be released in cinemas next Autumn and filming will begin this spring.

"Gateway 6", is a science-fiction film starring actors Olga Kurylenko and Leo Suter. In addition, Toom said, Hollywood actor Clarke Peters, who recently starred in the Oscar-winning feature film "Three Billboards on the Edge of the City", is involved. One of the protagonists is still unknown, he said. "In this business, these things change quite quickly," he said.

Speaking to Vikerraadio radio show "Vikerhommik" on Wednesday morning, Toom said: "We'll be filming it in late spring or early summer of this year, so he should hit the cinemas sometime next autumn."

He said in the film industry, much like the music industry, there is talk of a curse following close on the heels of success. For musicians, this means that after a hugely successful debut album it's harder to come out with another album; in the movie business this curse is often carried over to the next movie.

Discussing the plot of "Gateway 6", an international project, he said it is completely different from "Truth and Justice". "Because I've been working on it longer than "Truth and Justice", there won't be many surprises for me. It's something completely different from "Truth and Justice", the two films can't be compared to each other," Toom said.

While "Truth and Justice" received positive feedback from Estonians, Toom admitted that one of the great advantages of filmmaking is its unpredictability. 

"In filmmaking, it's a really nice, if nerve-wracking thing that you don't really have a recipe for success and you never know what it will turn out to be or how it will appeal to the viewer. You can't predict 100 percent when it's ready. The film is ready the first time an audience watches it," he said.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

tanel toomgateway 6
