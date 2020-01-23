Third of Estonia could face temporary internet outages Thursday afternoon

Due to failures that occurred during maintenance on Estonian Broadband Development Foundation (ELASA) cabling, one third of Estonia may face temporary internet outages between 1-2:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Information System Authority (RIA) said.

ELASA infrastructure is currently undergoing maintenance in Saku, Harju County. A backup connection was used to ensure service during this maintenance that unfortunately did not withstand the load, the RIA wrote on social media.

"Affected by the incident is one third of Estonia, and disruptions may occur in data connections," the RIA wrote. "Service will be restored by approximately 2:30 p.m."

