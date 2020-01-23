ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Third of Estonia could face temporary internet outages Thursday afternoon ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Servers. Photo is illustrative.
Servers. Photo is illustrative. Source: Shawn O'Neil/Creative Commons
News

Due to failures that occurred during maintenance on Estonian Broadband Development Foundation (ELASA) cabling, one third of Estonia may face temporary internet outages between 1-2:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Information System Authority (RIA) said.

ELASA infrastructure is currently undergoing maintenance in Saku, Harju County. A backup connection was used to ensure service during this maintenance that unfortunately did not withstand the load, the RIA wrote on social media.

"Affected by the incident is one third of Estonia, and disruptions may occur in data connections," the RIA wrote. "Service will be restored by approximately 2:30 p.m."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

internetinformation system authorityestonian broadband development foundation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:04

Government approves Eesti Teed €3.4 million dividend

14:46

Tallinn's Porto Franco development postpones opening until 2021

14:31

EKRE plans to submit new pharmacy reform bill

14:12

Tartu mayor: Center Party's fight over power started getting disruptive

13:44

Third of Estonia could face temporary internet outages Thursday afternoon

13:40

Influenza cases increased by a third last week

13:16

Government give go-ahead to BALTNET NATO air security ratification

12:42

Liivalaia business quarter waiting for permits to begin building work

11:58

Estonia seeking seven foreign business advisers in Europe, Asia and Africa

11:32

Elron announces procurement for new trains

11:02

Spring in January: Maple sap ready to drink several months early

10:43

City, municipal government may choose name for baby parents forget to name

10:26

Enefit Green wants to build ten-turbine wind farm in Saarde Municipality

10:07

Kontaveit through to Australian Open third round

10:05

Estonia ranks 18th in Transparency International's corruption index

09:42

Parties in Tartu coalition talks agree not to raise kindergarten fees

09:21

Hundimägi: Kranich's criticism of Äripäev unfounded

09:04

Party ratings: Estonia 200 support at year high

08:50

Competition watchdog wants to look into bus stations' activities

08:17

Interview: Äripäev corruption charges fiction, says former Eesti Loto head

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: