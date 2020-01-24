ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Audit firms finds forests are sustainably run by state manager RMK

Two auditors have found the Estonian state forest management center RMK continues to meet international requirements for sustainable and environmentally friendly forest management.

NEPCon, an international auditing firm involved in forest certification, and auditing firm Metrosert, wrote the reports.

RMK has been a consistent holder of the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Forest Management and Supply Chain certificate since 2002 and Pan-European Forest Certification Council (PEFC) Sustainable Forest Management certificate since 2010. Applying for and maintaining these certificates is optional for RMK, the state forest manager said.

The certification is accompanied by annual audits, which assess forest management and provide a deadline for resolving any remedial requirements. The audits did not identify any discrepancies that would result in suspension or revocation of RMK's certificate.

The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) has developed principles and criteria for sustainable forest management that can be used to assess the economic, social and ecological aspects of the activities of the forest owner. The FSC logo designates products that contain wood from well-managed forests.

The PEFC certificate proves that the forest's management is responsible and sustainable and that environmental, social and economic requirements are met. The PEFC label on a product or packaging assures that the wood or wood-based material in the product comes from sustainably managed forests and has been produced responsibly.

Editor: Helen Wright

