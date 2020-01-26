Tax board to send reminders to people to declared sale and rental income

Over 5,000 people have been sent reminders by the Tax and Customs Board who have received income from the sale or rent of real estate in the past four years but have not declared it

"We are continuously updating our risk models to identify places of potential tax evasion," Erkki Paulus, unit head at the tax audit department of the Tax and Customs Board. "If you leave your taxes unpaid, there is an ever-growing probability that you will get a phone call, an e-mail or an invitation to a conversation from the Tax and Customs Board soon."

Notifications will be received by people who have sold real estate in the past four years and not declared resulting income, or who possess residential premises on which no rental income has been declared. If income has been received, amendments have to be made to the physical person's tax returns for previous years by Feb. 7 the latest and also an interest paid.

If no income has been received, the Tax and Customs Board has to be informed about it and proof provided when necessary.

Under the law, proceeds from the sale of a property that has was the seller's place of residence are exempted from income tax. Such exemption cannot be used more often than once every two years.

