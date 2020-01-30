ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Statistics: Stable retail growth continued in December 2019 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Fruit and vegetables.
Fruit and vegetables. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

In December 2019, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was €703 million, a 4 percent increase compared with the year before, data released by Statistics Estonia shows.

In December 2019, the turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased by 6 percent year-on-year. The greatest increase in turnover, at 11 percent, was registered by specialised stores, such as those selling computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc.

At 7 percent a higher than average increase in turnover occurred also in stores selling household appliances, hardware and building materials.

The turnover of grocery stores increased by 5 percent, while the turnover of enterprises selling automotive fuel decreased by 4 percent.

Compared to November, in December, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 12 percent. This is typical for December, as Christmas and new year sales take place.

The preliminary data show in 2019, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was nearly €7.5 billion. Compared to 2018, turnover increased by 4 percent.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

statistics estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:04

Holger Kiik: Of fallacies, based on cursing climate policy

17:35

32 wolves shot by hunters in Estonia this season

17:17

Number of people turning to victim support up one third in 2019

16:52

Andropoff Villa complex given cultural monument status by state

16:35

Acquittal of Tartu ex-deputy mayor finalized after court dismisses appeal

16:04

Statistics: Stable retail growth continued in December 2019

15:46

Kiviõli school crisis may be resolved with new principal pick

15:19

Gallery: Kersti Kaljulaid visits Russian Bellingshausen Antarctic station

14:59

EKRE, SDE each submit own bills amending pharmacy reform

14:35

Presidential veto would postpone pension reform for indeterminate time

14:02

73 MPs support initiation of Riigikogu historical memory statement

13:32

Culture is happening: Events around Estonia from January 30-February 6

13:04

Social Democrats ask president not to proclaim pension reform amendments

12:25

Business center and restaurant to be built close to Pirita beach

12:04

Full concert video: Kadri Voorand given Musician of the Year award

11:31

First case of novel coronavirus confirmed in Finland

11:01

Union believes reduced logging targets threaten jobs in rural areas

10:41

Original Tartu peace treaty escorted by police to Estonian National Museum

10:18

Tallinn implements new traffic light management system, disruption expected

09:54

Paper: Municipality's candidate passes on Kiviõli school principal position

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: