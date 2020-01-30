Statistics: Stable retail growth continued in December 2019

In December 2019, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was €703 million, a 4 percent increase compared with the year before, data released by Statistics Estonia shows.

In December 2019, the turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased by 6 percent year-on-year. The greatest increase in turnover, at 11 percent, was registered by specialised stores, such as those selling computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc.

At 7 percent a higher than average increase in turnover occurred also in stores selling household appliances, hardware and building materials.

The turnover of grocery stores increased by 5 percent, while the turnover of enterprises selling automotive fuel decreased by 4 percent.

Compared to November, in December, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 12 percent. This is typical for December, as Christmas and new year sales take place.

The preliminary data show in 2019, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was nearly €7.5 billion. Compared to 2018, turnover increased by 4 percent.

--

