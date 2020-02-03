ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Poll: Ratas prefered prime minister, small increase in support for Helme

EKRE leader Mart Helme (middle of photo) with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (right) and Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
A poll which asked voters who their preferred prime minister would be found Jüri Ratas (Center) was the most popular followed by Kaja Kallas (Reform). While support levels for the leaders of the two biggest parties have remained stable since December, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia's (EKRE) chair Mart Helme saw a slight rise in support.

Ratas, who became prime minister in November 2016, has the most support with 35 percent of respondents putting him as first choice, and Kallas came second with 24 percent, the survey, conducted by pollsters Turu-uuringute on behalf of daily Eesti Päevaleht and portal Delfi (link in Estonian), found.

As support for Ratas fell two percentage points from December, and for Kallas by one point, the gap between the two remains almost the same.

Reform won the largest number of seats at the March general election, but were unable to create a coalition with enough seats to meet or surpass the 51-seat majority at the 101-seat Riigikogu.

EKRE chair, and interior minister, Mart Helme, saw his support rise from 7 percent to 9 percent, and EKRE voters were more supportive of Helme as the preferred prime ministerial candidate, than they had previously been, the survey found.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reform partyjüri ratasekrecenter partymart helmekaja kallas
