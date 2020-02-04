€30 million to be spent on bulletproof jackets for Defense Forces

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonian Defence Forces at Okas 2019.
Estonian Defence Forces at Okas 2019. Source: Marko Mei/mil.ee
On Monday, the Defense Investment Center announced a €30 million international tender for tactical body armor, bullet proof jackets and ballistic plates.

Ivar Janson, Soldier Category Manager at the National Defense Investment Center: "This is a three-in-one system: a bulletproof, flak jacket and tactical vest. The new system provides ballistic protection and replaces the harness and tactical vest in the future. Modern warfare requires a high degree of mobility, so we prefer lighter solutions when evaluating offers."

The goal is to get the first orders for both ballistics and vests by the end of the year, but that will depend on the course of the procedure, the center said.

To encourage the participation of Estonian companies in the procurement, the tender will be carried out in two lots and the contract will be awarded to up to three successful tenderers.

According to a market study, there is also strong international interest in participating in the procurement, the Center said.

The bulletproof vests will be replaced over the next seven years.

Editor: Helen Wright

